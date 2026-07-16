Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner win planning permission battle after neighbour dispute

Geri Halliwell-Horner and husband Christian Horner have won a planning battle over an outdoor pizza oven and gazebo at their country mansion, it has been reported.

The Spice Girl and former Red Bull Racing boss were granted retrospective permission after the structures were built at their Grade II-listed home.

The row centred on a pizza oven, an oak-framed gazebo and a pergola. Neighbours had reportedly objected, raising concerns about the impact on the character of the conservation area.

However, revised plans were given the go-ahead. This went ahead after changes were made to the height of the gazebo and the pizza oven flue.

Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner ‘win planning battle’

The Sun reports that the couple reduced the height of both the gazebo and the pizza oven flue by 300mm before the latest decision.

Their earlier application for the gazebo, pizza oven, and pergola was refused last year. Revised applications were then submitted separately. The pergola was reportedly approved in March and the gazebo and pizza oven approved this week.

Geri and Christian have been handed a boost (Credit: Cover Images)

One neighbour who objected earlier this year claimed: “Both were built illegally under the noses of the planning officers.”

Another objector said: “Ugly-looking thing in the area. It looks like the same pattern of refusing planning only to allow it after six months, going through the motions when the intention was always to allow it. Shocking and noticed.”

The council’s heritage and conservation team also reportedly raised concerns. In its submission, the team said the new features “significantly altered the character of the former garden area”.

Council approved revised plans

Despite the objections, the planning officer concluded the amended proposal was acceptable.

In the report, planning officer Mr Childs said: “Giving regard to their proposed use and design, there is no potential for overlooking or views to neighbouring properties. Whilst both structures would result in outdoor residential activity, the scale and domestic nature of the use would not generate levels of noise or activity that would harm the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers. The development would therefore maintain an acceptable level of privacy, daylight and outlook for surrounding residents.

“Overall, it is considered that the proposal would not give rise to any unacceptable impacts on neighbouring residential amenity.”

The Sun also reported that one neighbour supported the couple.

They argued that repeated complaints were stopping them from maintaining “an expensive and important historical property”.

They added: “The pizza oven would no more impact the air quality and amenity of the applicant property (and those around) than the open fires, coal fires and log burners that are found in almost every home in the village, not to mention the frequent bonfires conducted by other residents on the properties and lands of adjacent neighbours.”

Entertainment Daily has approached a representative for Geri Halliwell-Horner for comment.

Read more: Geri Halliwell teary as ‘hurt’ Christian Horner tells wife about sudden axe in emotional Formula 1: Drive to Survive scene

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