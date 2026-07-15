So we finally got answers about Serena in Emmerdale and now we’re MORE confused than ever

Emmerdale viewers were finally given more insight into Serena Sugden’s past in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, July 15), but her revelations have only raised more questions.

Since Serena first arrived in the village, Kev has insisted that he recognised her from his time in prison.

And now, he finally worked out where he knew her from as Serena’s history began to come to light.

Serena is an ex police officer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale’s Serena Sugden reveals hidden past

Kev continued pushing Serena for answers and eventually discovered that she had previously worked as a police officer after recognising her from his time behind bars.

Believing he was doing the right thing, Kev decided to tell Robert and Aaron that Serena was a ‘plod’. While Aaron wasn’t happy to hear the news from Kev, Robert thanked him for bringing it to their attention.

When Serena arrived back home, Robert wanted an explanation and she was left with no choice but to reveal more about her past.

Serena admitted that she had been part of the police force but claimed she had since walked away from that career. She also confessed that she had known John better than she had originally suggested.

John had actually been close to Serena’s family and had supported them financially when they were struggling. Serena said she couldn’t understand how someone who had shown such kindness to her family could have gone on to do something so terrible.

She then explained that she wanted to do the right thing with the money and planned to give it to Tracy and Frankie because of what John had done to Nate.

Serena seemingly lied to Robert (Credit: ITV)

Serena’s questions about John’s death leave Robert worried

However, Serena’s questions about John’s death continued as she shared her belief that he hadn’t taken his own life.

She also questioned why the Sugdens had rushed into selling their home to the Tates. They were a family they had always disliked, before Vic quickly left for Portugal.

To Serena, something about the situation didn’t seem right.

She then tried to get Robert to open up by suggesting that she ‘would’ve bought Vic a drink’ if she had killed John. Serena promised she wouldn’t tell anyone what really happened, insisting Robert had her word.

But Aaron soon became aware of the conversation and worried that Serena could reveal what she knew to her former police colleagues, potentially putting everyone at risk.

The episode’s final moments left viewers with even more doubts about Serena. She was shown getting out of her car and heading towards the police station.

It seems Serena may not have been completely honest with Robert. And, her earlier explanation about leaving the force might not tell the full story. She could still have links to the police, or she may know more than she has admitted.

Fans were quick to share their suspicions, with one writing: “What a liar Serena is with her sob story [bleep],” while another said: “I don’t believe Serena has left the force.”

A third viewer added: “I still don’t fully trust Serena.”

With so many unanswered questions, viewers are now left wondering what Serena’s true intentions are. Is she looking for revenge? Can Robert really trust her? And has she actually walked away from the police force?

For now, Serena remains one of Emmerdale’s biggest mysteries.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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