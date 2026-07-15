Following Ann Widdecombe’s tragic death, TV star Prue Leith has shared fears for her politician son, Danny Kruger.

Dame Prue Leith spoke to Times Radio after Reform spokeswoman Ann died at her home in Devon last week.

Ann, 78, was found dead at her home on July 9 after sustaining serious injuries. Police believe she died on July 8.

A 28-year-old white British man remains under arrest on suspicion of commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, and on suspicion of murder.

Counter terrorism police now lead the investigation. Officers have called the death a “targeted attack”.

Ann Widdecombe died last week (Credit: Gary Roberts Photography/Shutterstock)

Why Ann Widdecombe’s death has sparked ‘worries’ for Prue Leith

Prue said she has not called her son, who is a Reform MP, about the case. She did not want to add to his worries.

She said: “I haven’t even rung him up about it because I don’t want him having to add to the worry the fact that his mother is worrying.”

Prue then explained why the case has shaken her.

She said: “Honestly, I think the government will do everything it can to protect MPs and there are dangers in every walk of life and this is one that MPs have to have in the back of their minds. But I think it is scary.

“It seems so amazing that this should be happening in the UK, which I’ve always thought of as the most civilised country about politics. It’s always been a proper country. You don’t reach for the gun when you don’t agree with somebody; you debate it and you vote on it.”

Prue also said political disagreements inside her family stay civil. Her son Danny was formerly a Tory MP before defecting to Nigel Farage’s party last year.

Who is Danny Kruger? Danny Kruger is a British politician and the son of Dame Prue Leith. He has served as an MP.

He was previously a Conservative MP.

He later defected to Reform.

She said they discuss politics and she doesn’t always agree with her son. However, she said that the “great things is we don’t mind disagreeing, it’s all perfectly civilised”.

Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Ann following her tragic death (Credit: BBC)

Sir Keir Starmer speaks out

On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer spoke about Ann’s death during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Sir Keir is due to hand over power to Andy Burnham on Monday following his decision to step down as PM.

Sir Keir said: “I’m truly horrified by the murder of Ann Widdecombe. She was a distinguished politician with deep convictions whose vivid and fearless character captured the public imagination.

“My heartfelt condolences to go out to all her family and friends and all of her loved ones.”

Read more: Jeremy Vine supported by fans after tearing up over Ann Widdecombe’s tragic death on air: ‘That is too much to hear today’

He went on to say: “It is chilling that during my time in this parliament, 11 years, three serving or former MPs have been murdered. I look across at the shield for our dear friend Jo Cox and the shield for Sir David Amess that sits behind me.

“This is my personal view but I do believe it would be fitting for the House to consider a similar tribute to Ann.”

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