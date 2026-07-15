Piers Morgan has taken a swipe at Alex Beresford and seemingly reopened their long-running feud. Five years on from his ITV exit, Piers has made it clear the sting has not faded.

Speaking on his YouTube show Piers Morgan Uncensored, he looked back on his time at GMB. He also revealed which former colleagues he still sees.

Piers said: “You become part of a family. I see all my old – well, nearly all my old – Good Morning Britain colleagues.”

Then he aimed a pointed dig at Alex. Piers added: “I don’t see the weather guy very often. I would cross continents to avoid him.”

He continued: “But the others, I do still see a lot of. You do become very close, actually.”

What happened between Piers Morgan and Alex Beresford?

The fallout between Piers Morgan and Alex Beresford dates back to 2021. Their on-air clash erupted during a heated debate about Meghan Markle.

Alex accused Piers of sounding bitter. The row centred on claims that Meghan had cut him off after she started dating Prince Harry.

At the time, Piers challenged Meghan’s Oprah interview claims. That included her account of seeking help after experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Piers and Alex argued live on the show (Credit: ITV / GMB / YouTube)

Piers responded on air: “I’m not having this.”

The exchange became one of the show’s biggest moments. Piers stormed off set and stayed off screen for almost 20 minutes.

He later returned and hit back at Alex. He said Alex had made “a personal derogatory attack” on someone he worked with.

Meghan then made a formal complaint to ITV, according to the report. Piers refused to apologise and quit the programme.

Afterwards, he doubled down on his stance. He said: “Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.”

His Susanna Reid remarks may raise eyebrows too

Piers also revisited the morning after his departure. Susanna Reid addressed viewers as the show moved on without him.

At the time, Susanna told the audience: “Shows go on and so on we go.”

While speaking to Australian TV star Karl Stefanovic, Piers replayed the clip. He then joked: “Where were the tears, Susanna?”

Still, he insisted their friendship survived the drama. Piers said: “You know, Susanna is actually – she’s a great friend of mine. We stay very close friends, and we had quite an emotional chat a couple of days later.”

He added: “I really think she was in shock.”

Piers went on: “People criticised her at the time for sounding a bit stilted. I think she was genuinely completely in shock about it.”

Read more: Olivia Attwood makes mortifying confession about Pete Wicks’ bizarre bathroom habits

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.