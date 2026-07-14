Tommy Fury announces new BBC venture with dad John: ‘It’s very funny!’

Tommy Fury is back on screens, but this time he is swapping the boxing ring for the studio as he joins dad John Fury for a brand new BBC video podcast packed with family banter and fiery debates.

Called What the Fury?!, the new series lands on BBC iPlayer and sees the father and son tackle everything from dating and holidays to smartphones and modern life.

If you enjoyed Netflix’s At Home with the Furys, this could be your next watch.

Tommy Fury has launched a new video podcast with his dad John (Credit: BBC)

Fans will remember retired boxer John Fury from At Home With The Furys, where he often tried to keep former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – his elder son – grounded.

Tommy, who also boxes professionally, is widely known for his relationship with Molly-Mae Hague after the pair met on Love Island in 2019.

While the father and son share plenty in common, they rarely agree on modern life.

That clash of opinions is at the heart of What the Fury?!.

What the Fury?! announced by the BBC

John Fury, 61, says he has never come across anything quite like the new video podcast.

Explaining what viewers can expect, he says: “Well from what I’ve seen it’s very very funny, different and down to earth.”

Tommy, 27, adds: “I would describe What the Fury?! as a complete contrast between the old school and the new generation. You get some great points from both sides, and sometimes we even share the same opinion, so it’s a good mix.

“There are things we’ve discussed on the podcast that my dad has never spoken about before, and in fact, neither have I. So, it’s something new for the audience to listen to.”

Across the series, Tommy and John debate modern gadgets, including smartphones and virtual reality headsets. They also share their views on digital dating and food.

John argues with Tommy about modern life (Credit: BBC)

The pair also go head to head over holidays.

Fans who follow Tommy and Molly-Mae on social media will know they enjoy regular luxury getaways.

John, meanwhile, prefers spending time at a British seaside caravan park.

The series promises one lively debate after another as father and son compare old school values with a younger generation’s outlook.

Where can I watch What the Fury?!

The first episode of What the Fury?! is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now. It is also available to listen to on BBC Sounds.

New episodes arrive every Tuesday and Thursday, with 10 instalments making up the full series.

It looks set to deliver plenty of laughs as Tommy and John put their very different opinions to the test.

We’re off to give it a watch immediately!

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