Coronation Street isn’t on tonight in further football schedule chaos

Coronation Street fans will have to wait a little longer for their next trip to Weatherfield, as the ITV soap is not airing tonight (Tuesday, July 14).

The latest schedule change comes as ITV makes room for live sporting coverage, with football, rugby and other major events continuing to affect the usual soap line-up.

With Corrie’s schedule facing more changes than usual recently, we’ve got all the details on when the soap will return and what’s coming up next.

Corrie isn’t on tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Unfortunately, Coronation Street will not be shown tonight, Tuesday, July 14.

The soap has been moved to make way for live World Cup coverage on ITV. France take on Spain in a match kicking off at 8pm.

ITV has been showing World Cup coverage throughout the month, meaning Corrie’s usual schedule has had to shift around to accommodate the live matches.

The good news for fans is that Coronation Street will return tomorrow night (Wednesday, July 15) with a one-hour episode airing from 9pm until 10pm.

For those who prefer watching at a time that suits them, the episode will also be available on ITVX and YouTube from 7am tomorrow morning.

Betsy falls unwell (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tomorrow?

Tomorrow’s episode promises plenty of drama. Betsy’s plans take a devastating turn when she is found unconscious on the kitchen floor at No.6. An ambulance is then called.

At the hospital, Ryan tells Carla what happened. A concerned nurse informs Lisa that Betsy needs an MRI scan. When Dylan arrives to see her, he is left horrified. Betsy appears to suffer a seizure, leaving Lisa and Carla terrified as doctors rush to help.

Elsewhere, Ross makes it clear that he wants to develop his relationship with Tyrone. However, Tyrone is left shocked when he discovers the truth about Cassie and Steve.

Cassie is also left horrified when she finds out Ross has spent the night at No.1 with Tracy. She attempts to warn Tracy that Ross may not be everything he appears, but her concerns are ignored.

Meanwhile, Bernie offers Joseph somewhere peaceful to study, while Chesney is dealt another blow when he discovers Linda’s holiday business has collapsed and he can no longer afford Joseph’s school fees.

Soap power hour is a success (Credit: ITV)

Soap power hour changes

The recent schedule changes come after Coronation Street began releasing daily episodes on ITVX from 7am back in October 2024.

The move was welcomed by many viewers, and figures from the first quarter of 2025 revealed ITVX had achieved a record-breaking billion streams in a single quarter for the first time.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale have also continued to prove popular on the platform, with the soaps bringing in 124 million streams on ITVX so far this year. Soap viewing has increased by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

More changes arrived in January 2026 following the huge Corriedale episode. Instead of airing three days a week, Coronation Street moved to a weekday schedule, with shorter half-hour episodes.

The new soap power hour sees Emmerdale air at 8pm, followed by Coronation Street at 8.30pm. Episodes continue to air Monday to Friday, with new instalments also available on ITVX every morning from 7am.

While schedule changes can be frustrating for fans, Corrie viewers can still keep up with the latest Weatherfield drama through ITV’s flexible viewing options.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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