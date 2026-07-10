Ross Barton is in serious danger in Emmerdale next week after making a powerful enemy in Kev.

The pair have been at odds ever since Kev returned to the village, hoping to rebuild his relationship with his son Lewis.

While Ross has been determined to get rid of him, Kev has been trying to prove he has changed. But after tensions exploded, new spoilers reveal Ross’s life will soon be hanging in the balance.

Nicola and Lewis found the café had been ransacked (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ross and Nicola set Kev up

Ever since Kev returned to the village to try and turn his life around and build a relationship with his son, Lewis, Ross has been plotting to get rid of him.

Nicola also doesn’t like Kev. Not only because he can bake the best lemon drizzle in Yorkshire, but also because she is very protective of Lewis.

But while Ross and Nicola share their mutual hatred for Kev, Lewis has decided to give his estranged dad a chance.

However, today’s episode of Emmerdale saw Nicola and Lewis discover the cafe had been broken into.

The place was trashed, and the cash box was missing – which eventually turned up in Kev’s cake van.

Kev protested his innocence when Nicola and Lewis confronted him, and he was heartbroken when Lewis didn’t believe him.

Kev might have a dark past, but he has been working hard to prove he’s a changed man. He knew instantly that Ross had set him up, but still Lewis didn’t believe him.

Kev told Charles that without Lewis in his life, there was no point in staying in the village. Charles begged him to reconsider, suggesting he stick around to prove his innocence.

Kev was upset when Lewis didn’t believe his innocence (Credit: ITV)

Mack struggled with the truth

Meanwhile, Mack was in a world of pain after recently finding out that Charity slept with Ross. Not only that, but he is also Leyla’s dad. He is desperately trying to keep the secret safe for Sarah’s sake, but things between him and Charity have hit rock bottom.

After a chat with Ross, where Mack quickly worked out he and Nicola had set Kev up, Mack decided to use the information to his advantage.

Having promised Charity that he wouldn’t hurt Ross, Mack went to tell Kev what Ross and Nicola had done.

Mack also shared that Ross had wronged him by sleeping with Charity, and Kev asked how he would get revenge.

However, Kev played right into Mack’s hands. Mack wound Kev up by revealing all of Ross’s wrongdoings, leading to Kev heading off – armed with a cake slice – to find Ross.

Thrilled that Kev was going to do his dirty work, Mack’s plan had worked a treat.

Later, Kev and Ross fought, and Kev had the upper hand until Lewis came home and ordered him out. Kev was fuming that Lewis still believed Ross over him, and later issued Ross a dark threat.

He told Ross that plenty of people know his secrets and that his lies would catch up with him soon.

Ross shrugged off his threat, but it was clear that Kev had hit a nerve.

Mack sends Ross flying over the edge of the balcony in next week’s Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Ross fights for his life in Emmerdale next week

Ross has no idea Mack knows he is the father of baby Leyla, but that is about to change.

When Mack asks Ross to help out at the farm, Ross agrees and even checks that they are still on good terms. Mack insists everything is fine, but he is clearly still simmering with anger.

Before long, the pair are involved in a violent confrontation on the barn mezzanine. The fight takes a terrifying turn when Ross is pushed over the edge, leaving him screaming in agony on the ground below.

Kev warned Ross that his actions would catch up with him, and it looks as though that moment has arrived much sooner than expected. But will Ross survive?

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