Coronation Street fans think they’ve already figured out how Cassie Plummer will leave Weatherfield, and they believe newcomer Ross is the key.

Viewers already know Cassie is set to depart the Cobbles as actress Claire Sweeney heads off to star in the stage production of Annie.

While details of her exit have been kept firmly under wraps, fans are convinced today’s ITVX episode dropped a huge clue.

Cassie and Ross met earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone gets the daddy of all shocks

Today’s Coronation Street sees Hope and Ruby surprise Tyrone with the news that they’ve tracked down his biological dad. Not only that, but they have invited him along to their family meal at the Bistro!

Ty is stunned as the dad he has never met arrives in the restaurant. And Ross – Ty’s dad – soon realises that his granddaughters have duped him, too.

Not knowing what to say to his long-lost dad, Tyrone is awkward… but not as awkward as Cassie.

Little does Tyrone realise, but Cassie not only met his dad all those years ago when she fell pregnant with him, but she also met him less than 24 hours earlier.

Cassie is horrified to see Ross again (Credit: ITV)

Cassie and Ross come face-to-face

Tonight, Cassie is hiding the secret that she went on a bender after Steve turned down her impromptu proposal. She went to the Chariot Square bar and met Ross, but was too drunk to realise he was a face from her past.

When she made a pass at him, he turned her down… and drunk Cassie thought that was the last she would see of him. Unfortunately for her, he is now back in their lives wth a bang.

Tyrone is oblivious to his mum’s turmoil, and today he finally warms to his dad and agrees to go for a round of golf with him. Cassie is terrified that Ross will spill secrets from her past and warns him away from her family.

However, Ross is one step ahead of her and blackmails her into doing what he wants.

He tells her that unless she wants Tyrone to find out exactly how they met, she will sweet-talk their son into letting him fully into their lives.

Cassie is sickened by the whole thing, but knows she is stuck between a rock and a hard place. However, fans think Ross’s arrival could lead to Cassie’s exit…

Cassie is horrified to come face to face with Ross – again! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ an exit twist for Cassie

Coronation Street fans are convinced that Ross’s arrival spells trouble for Cassie.

They have predicted that Ross will turn even nastier as he fights to hide a dark secret, leaving Cassie with no choice but to flee…

“I’m convinced Cassie’s exit is linked to Ross’s arrival,” said one fan on X. Another agreed: “Definitely. He looks like he could turn mean – I bet he is hiding a dark secret or two.”

Another viewer also thinks Ross has skeletons in his closet… “I am sure there’s a bombshell to come from Ross. I don’t think his surprise arrival will be anything in comparison to what’s to come!”

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday to Friday on ITV3 at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.