Trisha Goddard shares photos from hospital bed amid cancer battle as she undergoes ‘another procedure’

Trisha Goddard cancer treatment came into focus again this week after the presenter shared a candid hospital update with fans.

The star was first diagnosed with with breast cancer in 2008. Ever since then, she has been keeping her fans updated on the journey.

However, she has shared new photos of herself from hospital, which led to concern from her fans.

Trisha has given a huge new update (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Trisha Goddard shares new cancer update

The former Trisha host, 68, posted a montage of hospital photos on Instagram. She said she had returned for a procedure to manage painful symptoms linked to her secondary breast cancer.

She wrote: “Another day – another procedure!”

She then explained the treatment in her usual blunt style. She said: “This time… Steroid injections in da batty to banish aches and pains that bitch Cancer left me as a nice ‘I Wuz Here’ when dem was zapped to hell by radiation treatment!”

She added: “One of the few massive needles I’m always really glad to see!”

Trisha also joked about the experience. She wrote: “‘Cos every time a nurse holds my hand and sweetly warns me that there’s going to be ‘A little prick’ – Me tell them, No sweat! Pah! I’ve encountered some bigger pricks in my past.”

She continued: “And dem was all over dis Batty for waaay longer than 15 minutes, Babes…. Until me came to my senses, got feisty as [expletive] and divorced the hell outta them!”

Trisha Goddard’s cancer treatments

Trisha has spoken openly about her illness in recent years. Her latest post showed the same humour and honesty that fans know well.

She received a secondary breast cancer diagnosis in July 2022. Doctors also call the condition metastatic or stage 4 breast cancer.

Trisha Goddard’s breast cancer timeline 2008: Trisha Goddard was first diagnosed with breast cancer after going to hospital with a running injury.

She later underwent two operations and several months of chemotherapy.

2022: She said she received a secondary breast cancer diagnosis in July.

Doctors found cancer cells in her right hip after she was treated for a broken femur following a fall.

She has described the condition as secondary breast cancer, also known as metastatic or stage 4 breast cancer.

Since 2022, she has said her treatment has included daily radiation for three weeks, weekly chemotherapy for four and a half months, and ongoing life-prolonging care.

In 2024, she said she was receiving hormone therapy infusions every three weeks, alongside regular scans and blood tests.

That news came years after her first breast cancer diagnosis. Doctors found the disease in 2008 after she went to hospital with a running injury.

Looking back on that moment during an appearance on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show in 2021, she said: “I found out with a laugh and a cry at the same time.”

She later underwent two operations and months of chemotherapy. Trisha said the treatment caused serious side effects.

“Apparently I really reacted badly. I had an ulcerated nose…. mouth,” she explained.

She also said: “I already had early onset glaucoma – a condition where the optic nerve becomes damaged – before my chemo, but the chemotherapy precipitated an eye infection that was very severe and further damaged my eyes. My eyes took a beating.”

What Trisha Goddard cancer treatment has involved so far

Trisha discovered the cancer had returned after a fall in 2022. While treating her broken femur, doctors found cancer cells in her right hip.

Speaking to HELLO! in February 2024, she recalled: “That was the first I heard that the cancer had come back. And the first thing I asked was: ‘Am I going to die?'”

What secondary breast cancer means Secondary breast cancer is breast cancer that has spread from the breast to another part of the body. It is also called metastatic breast cancer or stage 4 breast cancer. It is different from a new primary breast cancer. Secondary breast cancer develops when cancer cells from the original breast cancer travel to another area. Common treatment approaches can include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted drugs, pain management, scans, and blood tests. Treatment plans vary depending on where the cancer has spread and the patient’s overall health. The aim of treatment is often to control the cancer, manage symptoms, and maintain quality of life.

She also said: “It’s not going to go away.”

She continued: “And with that knowledge comes grief, and fear. But I must keep enjoying what I have always enjoyed.”

Trisha later explained why she decided to speak publicly. She said: “I can’t lie; I can’t keep making up stories.”

She added: “It gets to a stage, after a year and a half, when keeping a secret becomes more of a burden than anything else.”

“I’m nervous,” she adds. “But it needed to be done.”

Since that 2022 diagnosis, Trisha has undergone daily radiation for three weeks. She also had weekly chemotherapy for four and a half months before moving to what she described as “life pro-longing care”.

In 2024, she revealed she was receiving hormone therapy infusions every three weeks. She also continued regular scans and blood tests.

Her latest post made one thing clear. Trisha Goddard cancer treatment remains ongoing, and so does her determination to face it with humour.

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