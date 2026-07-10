Kelly Osbourne’s new swimsuit photos grabbed fans’ attention after the reality star shared fresh vacation snaps.

According to HELLO!, Kelly posted the Instagram images on July 9. She is currently relaxing on a beach with her young son Sidney, whom she shares with ex-fiance Sid Wilson.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson: relationship and family timeline Kelly Osbourne shares her son Sidney with musician Sid Wilson.

Sid Wilson is known as a member of the band Slipknot.

Kelly and Sid announced the birth of their son in 2023.

The pair were previously engaged before later reports described them as ex-fiancees.

The photos showed Kelly posing on a boat at sea. She looked relaxed and stylish during the outing.

She wore a white, figure-hugging corset-style swimsuit. She paired it with a wide-brimmed straw hat and statement sunglasses.

The look also showed off her tattoo collection. That included a recent tribute to her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

According to reports, the tattoo features Ozzy’s iconic round glasses on her thigh. Kelly got it on July 1 in London at the world’s first rotating tattoo studio on The London Eye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

Kelly Osbourne stuns in swimsuit

Underneath Kelly’s post, fans praised her look with many saying she looked amazing. It came after some fans had expressed concern over Kelly’s apparent weight loss.

Kelly previously addressed scrutiny about her weight, saying on Instagram in March: “There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.”

Following her latest Instagram post, one fan gushed: “You look amazing, healthy and happy.”

Another wrote: “You look strong and beautiful – so happy to see you enjoying your life as a mother.”

Someone else added: “You’re looking amazing! It does my heart good to see you happy and thriving.”

Meanwhile, a fourth said: “You look amazing babe so happy to see you healthy.”

Sharon Osbourne marks wedding anniversary after Ozzy’s death

The sunny update arrived after a painful moment for the Osbourne family. On July 4, Sharon Osbourne marked her first wedding anniversary since Ozzy’s passing.

Kelly shared a heartfelt public letter to her mother on social media. In it, she wrote: “I often find myself imagining him looking down on you with that magical smile the one that held so much pride and so much love.”

She continued: “I know he would want you to see yourself through his eyes: resilient, compassionate, courageous, and endlessly loving. Every day since he left, you’ve had to learn how to carry both grief and hope in the same heart, and somehow, you’ve continued to do it with extraordinary grace.”

Kelly also praised her mother for moving forward through grief. She added: “He would be so incredibly proud of the woman you are becoming. Not because you’ve forgotten him, but because you’ve found a way to keep living while carrying him with you.

“That takes a strength few people ever truly understand.”

Kelly Osbourne had previously sparked some concern over her weight (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

What happened before these beach photos

Kelly later tried to lift Sharon’s spirits with a very different family moment. She shared another post that showed them dressed as clowns.

Ozzy Osbourne’s final weeks: key dates mentioned Kelly Osbourne got a tribute tattoo for her father on July 1 in London.

Sharon Osbourne marked her first wedding anniversary since Ozzy’s passing on July 4.

Ozzy performed at the “Back to the Beginning” farewell concert in Birmingham on July 5.

Ozzy Osbourne died at home on July 22, according to the report.

She said their friend Evgeny Lebedev hosted a summer clown-themed party. Kelly explained that the event helped take Sharon’s mind off the sad day.

She wrote: “It was the perfect night and made what could have been such a hard day for my mum one we will both never forget. I don’t think we have laughed like that in quite some time,” adding that she was “forever grateful”.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne stuns in sheer dress following scrutiny about her weight

Ozzy passed away on July 22. He left behind Sharon and their children.

His death came just weeks after he performed at the “Back to the Beginning” farewell concert in Birmingham on July 5.