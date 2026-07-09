Celebrity Gogglebox 2026 is welcoming another famous couple to the sofa this week, with Mollie King and her fiancé Stuart Broad joining the hit Channel 4 show.

Swapping radio studios and the cricket pitch for a cosy night in, the pair will share their thoughts on the week’s biggest TV moments, with plenty of laughs along the way.

Stuart Broad and Mollie King will appear on Celebrity Gogglebox this week (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox 2026 welcomes Mollie King and Stuart Broad

Mollie described taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox as a “lovely experience”.

In a statement, the former Saturdays singer said: “Getting to do Celebrity Gogglebox with Stuart was such a lovely experience. Between juggling busy schedules, there’s nothing I enjoy more than switching off together in front of the TV, so it felt really special to share a little bit of that with viewers.

“We had so many laughs filming it and, although I can’t promise we agreed on every programme, we had the best time.”

Stuart also had plenty of praise for the experience, calling it “genuinely enjoyable”.

He said in a statement: “Celebrity Gogglebox was a genuinely enjoyable experience and a chance to show what Mollie and I are really like when the remote control is up for grabs.

“We had plenty of opinions, a few disagreements and a lot of laughs along the way.”

Olivia Attwood and her mum have appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Who else is on Celebrity Gogglebox this year?

This year’s series has already featured the likes of Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu, Olivia Attwood and her mum Jennifer, Harry and Matt, better known as Nitro and Legend from Gladiators, and content creators George Clark and Max Balegde.

TV star Olivia said: “Doing Celebrity Gogglebox with my mum was chaotic but in the best possible way. It’s not often that we agree on things which I think the viewers may find entertaining. My family are huge fans of the show so it’s a real honour to be a part of such an iconic British programme.”

Read more: Celebrity Gogglebox 2026: Strictly favourites Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu announced for show

Julian Clary and Nigel Havers have also taken part in this year’s series, with the comedian revealing he thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

Julian said: “Doing Celebrity Gogglebox was an absolute treat, a perfectly civilised way to spend an evening. I do like to think my commentary brought a certain level of refinement to proceedings, and Nigel managed to stay awake, although there is an unsightly stain on my sofa.”

Celebrity Gogglebox continues this Friday at 9pm on Channel 4, with Mollie King and Stuart Broad joining the celebrity line-up for the latest episode.

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