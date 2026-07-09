Holly Willoughby and Abbey Clancy looked in high spirits as they enjoyed a boozy girls’ day out on Wednesday.

Former This Morning star Holly, 45, and model Abbey, 40, caught up during the heatwave. Another friend joined them for the sunny outing.

They danced to Madonna’s “Into the Groove” in an outdoor area. They also sipped margaritas, pulled funny faces, and played to the camera.

Abbey and Holly enjoyed the sun (Credit: Instagram)

Holly Willoughby and Abbey Clancy turned a sunny catch-up into chaos

Holly wore a white dress and green-framed sunglasses. She pulled her long blonde hair into a waved ponytail and added small gold hoop earrings.

Abbey chose a gold minidress and sunglasses. She layered gold necklaces and flashed a peace sign in the clip.

The video showed the trio laughing together in the sunshine. The mood looked carefree from start to finish.

Abbey summed up the moment with a caption on the post. She wrote: “When your mates think it’s a photo @hollywilloughby @caz1doyley.”

That line captured the energy of the clip. Holly Willoughby and Abbey Clancy looked more interested in fun than a perfect pose.

Why this post landed as comeback talk grows

The light-hearted update arrived as attention grows around Holly’s reported career comeback.

Holly Willoughby career timeline: from This Morning to reported digital return Holly Willoughby’s reported next move lands after a long run as one of ITV’s most recognisable daytime presenters. She became widely associated with ITV through years of presenting This Morning.

Her exit from the show marked a major turning point in her on-screen career.

Recent reports have linked her to a new lifestyle project called Together, said to be launching on YouTube.

If confirmed, the move would signal a shift from traditional daytime television towards digital-first presenting.

According to the Daily Mail, Holly will relaunch her screen career “within days” with a new lifestyle show. The outlet said the series is already filming for a four-week run on YouTube.

The report said the show is called Together. It will reportedly follow a This Morning-style format and stream as This Morning winds down for the summer.

It’s also been reported that Holly took part in a secret on-camera rehearsal, and that the production company was seeking last-minute staff ahead of launch.

That timing gave the Holly Willoughby and Abbey Clancy post extra interest. It offered a relaxed snapshot of Holly as speculation builds around her next move.

Abbey Clancy background and TV career Abbey Clancy is an English model and television personality.

She first gained national attention through modelling and reality television appearances.

Clancy went on to build a career in fashion, brand work and presenting.

She has appeared on entertainment and competition programmes, including Strictly Come Dancing, which she won in 2013.

She is also known for television projects and podcast work with husband Peter Crouch.

Holly has also stepped up her social media activity in recent weeks. Daily Mail noted that she recently shared selfies from a Lime Bike ride in London after what she called a productive meeting.

She wrote: “Found a patch of sun in between the rain… good old London weather!”

She added: “Just had a brilliant meeting about a project I’m really excited about… things are happening at quite the pace! Can’t wait to bring it to life and share it with you”.

Before that, Holly attended Royal Ascot in an all-white look. She joked in her caption: “Off to Ascot officially here for the horses, unofficially here for the champagne and cake”.

For now, Holly Willoughby and Abbey Clancy seemed focused on margaritas, music and a good laugh with friends.

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s ‘worries over new online show as she hopes to win public hearts’ with comeback