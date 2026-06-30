Holly Willoughby’s reported online show is apparently a high-stakes move as the presenter tries to rebuild her career after a difficult spell on TV.

Closer reports that Holly is preparing to launch a lifestyle series on YouTube. However, sources told the outlet she feels huge pressure to make it work.

One insider claimed: “Holly has been hit with a few flops and her profile is not what it was, so she feels this latest venture is her last chance and she doesn’t want it to fail. She has missed presenting – it’s what she loves – but she’s nervous of how the public will react.”

Holly has not publicly confirmed those claims. They remain reports attributed to Closer’s sources.

Why Holly Willoughby’s online show matters so much now

Closer said Holly still feels the impact of the This Morning fallout. She fronted ITV’s daytime show for years and became one of the channel’s biggest stars.

Holly Willoughby career timeline: from This Morning to reported digital return Holly Willoughby’s reported next move lands after a long run as one of ITV’s most recognisable daytime presenters. She became widely associated with ITV through years of presenting This Morning.

Her exit from the show marked a major turning point in her on-screen career.

Recent reports have linked her to a new lifestyle project called Together, said to be launching on YouTube.

If confirmed, the move would signal a shift from traditional daytime television towards digital-first presenting.

An insider claimed: “She feels she was given a tough ride around the This Morning fiasco, and despite public sympathy over her horrific stalker case, she worries how the new online show will be received. Holly hopes this is her chance to win public hearts and re-establish herself. Her confidence has been hit hard, but she’s put everything into this.”

The new series is reportedly a lifestyle format. It is thought to be called Together.

According to recent reports, Holly’s husband Dan Baldwin’s company, Hungry Bear Media, is producing the project. Holly, 44, hinted at the work last month.

She posted that she had “reunited with my absolute dream team”.

Holly Willoughby reportedly has an online show coming out (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Could this comeback change Holly’s TV future?

The reported launch comes nearly three years after Holly quit This Morning on ITV. She left after authorities uncovered a plot to kidnap and murder her.

Queuegate, when she and former This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield were accused of skipping the public queue to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state, had already put her under intense public scrutiny in 2022. Since then, Closer said her TV career has faced more setbacks.

The outlet reported that Dancing On Ice, Bear Hunt and You Bet! were axed. It also said Holly has focused on her wellness brand, Wylde Moon.

What is Wylde Moon? Wylde Moon is Holly Willoughby’s lifestyle and wellness brand. The brand launched in 2021.

Its content and products have focused on areas including beauty, wellbeing and personal rituals.

Wylde Moon has formed part of Holly Willoughby’s work outside mainstream television presenting.

Closer also reported that Holly wants celebrity support for the series. The source claimed she hopes to feature Emma Bunton, Natalie Appleton, Nicole Appleton and Michael McIntyre.

The insider added: “Holly knows how entertaining and popular they are and wants to use their star power to help her show. They are only too happy to help, especially after the horrible few years Holly has endured.”

Representatives for Holly have been contacted for comment on Closer’s claims.

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