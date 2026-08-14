Emmerdale is set to put Jimmy King in the firing line as Kev agrees to help Ruby with her latest plan. And it leaves the haulage boss facing a major financial crisis.

Kev has been trying to stay out of trouble since returning to the village, determined to turn over a new leaf. But despite his best efforts, it seems his criminal past is proving difficult to escape.

Ruby knows that Kev attacked Billy. So she knows exactly who to turn to when she needs a dodgy job doing. And although he initially refuses, spoilers reveal she eventually manages to change his mind.

Ruby was determined to get Kev on her side (Credit: ITV)

Kev rejected Ruby’s offer in Emmerdale

In tonight’s episode, Ruby took an interest in Jimmy’s struggling haulage business. However, Jimmy was quick to put her off the scent, insisting that a huge deal was about to turn the firm’s fortunes around.

Later, though, Jimmy was forced to admit to Bob in the pub just how bad things really were financially.

As they spoke, Kev noticed Ruby repeatedly looking over at him. She later cornered him outside the bathrooms and offered him a “job” that she claimed was low risk but came with high rewards.

Ruby even promised that she could get him anything he needed to pull it off.

Kev, however, was adamant that he wasn’t interested. He wanted to “keep clean” for Lewis and had no intention of getting dragged back into a life of crime.

But Ruby knows Kev hasn’t exactly been keeping his nose clean lately. And she appears ready to use that to get him on board.

Things go Ruby’s way next week (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy’s about to face the consequences

Emmerdale spoilers for next week confirm that Ruby succeeds in convincing Kev to help her with the job.

She persuades him to steal a van, allowing the pair to put their plan into action and destabilise Jimmy.

Meanwhile, Kev knows that Caleb and Ruby have video footage of him attacking Billy. Desperate to get rid of the evidence, he smashes Caleb’s laptop.

But Kev then puts himself in an even more difficult position when he tells Billy how sorry he is.

With Jimmy’s finances left in ruins following Kev and Ruby’s stunt, he is eventually forced to sell his haulage business.

Things then take another difficult turn when Nicola suggests that they renew their vows. Instead of being able to enjoy the moment, Jimmy can’t stop thinking about their unpaid mortgage.

So, how will Jimmy manage to get himself out of this mess? And will Nicola eventually discover exactly what happened?

One thing’s for sure, Lewis probably won’t be too impressed with Kev if he ever discovers the truth.

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