EastEnders confirms Amy attacked Joel but spoilers show she grows closer to Craig after her confession

EastEnders has finally revealed who attacked Joel, with Amy confessing to Craig that she was the one who hit him with a hammer.

Fans have been left wondering for weeks exactly what happened to Joel, with several theories emerging over who could have been responsible. Now, Amy has admitted the truth to Craig, but spoilers suggest this could be far from the end of the story.

Although Amy made her shock confession in tonight’s episode (Thursday August 13), things are set to become even more complicated for the Walford teenager.

Amy confessed to attacking Joel (Credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Who attacked Joel? And why?

Last month, the teens decided to get revenge on Joel by tying him to a railing and throwing beer over him. But the situation quickly escalated when someone attacked him with a hammer.

Earlier this week, Lily finally admitted that she had unlocked Joel from the railing. She also saw Denzel sneaking away from the scene, but Avani was quick to defend him, revealing that they had been together.

That left Amy furious.

Tonight, Ricky suggested that Nugget could have been responsible. But when Amy’s name was brought up as another possibility, she quickly became defensive.

Rather than tell her dad what had really happened, Amy instead decided to confide in Craig. What started as an off-the-record chat ended with a bombshell confession.

Amy revealed that she had been the one who came up with the idea of tying Joel up, but admitted there was much more she had kept hidden.

She explained: “I went back. Lily had unlocked him. He was mocking me, trying to get in my head. So, I grabbed the hammer. It was me. I hit him.”

Now Craig knows the truth, but EastEnders spoilers reveal that his own situation is about to become increasingly complicated.

Things get more complicated next week (Credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

Amy trusts Craig next week in EastEnders

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers reveal that Amy is left struggling with what she has done and becomes increasingly conflicted following her confession.

But just as she starts to panic, Craig is called into the police station. It soon emerges that he has been suspended from duty. And removed from the Joel case – after a formal complaint was made against him.

It remains unclear exactly what the complaint is about, but it doesn’t stop Craig from becoming increasingly close to Amy.

After Vicky hears Amy having a go at Joel, she tells her off. Feeling overwhelmed by everything that is happening, Amy then goes to meet Craig. And he promises that he will be there for her.

With Amy now relying on Craig after admitting that she attacked Joel, fans are growing increasingly concerned about just how close the pair are becoming.

Could their relationship be heading in a much darker direction?

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