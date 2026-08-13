Meghan Markle has reportedly been urged to appear on a major long-form podcast, with an insider claiming a candid conversation could help reshape public perceptions of her.

The Duchess of Sussex has taken part in deeply personal broadcasts before. Meghan and Prince Harry’s 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview attracted global attention as the couple discussed their experiences of royal life.

However, a source close to the former Suits actress has now claimed Meghan is reluctant to enter a less controlled setting where she could face difficult questions.

Speaking to Heatworld, the insider alleged: “Meghan is too guarded and too self-controlled to succeed in the podcasting world, and she’s afraid to go on other people’s shows where she’ll get asked tough questions in a long-form setting.”

They also claimed: “It’s frustrating that she doesn’t seem to want to make a few easy, harmless moves to fix her reputation, but it is what it is. She doesn’t seem to have anybody in her life – not even Harry – who can sit down with her and change her mind. Everything she does is so manicured and rehearsed that nobody will ever look to her for authentic moments. In podcasting, that’s a death sentence.”

Meghan has been urged to do a podcast (Credit: by CYRIL ZINGARO/EPA/Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle’s podcast experience

The duchess is no stranger to audio. She and Harry signed a reported $20 million deal with Spotify in 2020, which led to the 12-episode series Archetypes.

The programme, featuring guests including Serena Williams and Mariah Carey, explored labels used against women. It reached number one in several charts, although some reviewers criticised what they considered its heavily scripted approach. Spotify’s partnership with the Sussexes ended in 2023.

Meghan later partnered with Lemonada Media on Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan, built around conversations with women in business. According to Heatworld, that series is currently on hiatus.

The duchess has also appeared on podcasts hosted by entrepreneurs Jamie Kern Lima and Emma Grede. During Aspire with Emma Grede, Meghan said she hoped people would one day “tell the truth” about her, but did not expand on what she meant.

The new insider claims her team believes a more searching interview on another presenter’s platform could create a stronger connection with listeners. The source argued that Meghan’s public appearances can appear tightly managed, making spontaneity difficult to achieve.

Meghan has previously done podcasts (Credit: Jamie Kern Lima / YouTube)

Why Meghan may be hesitant about a candid interview

There could be significant risks attached to such an appearance. According to the same insider, Meghan is concerned that speaking openly would provide further material for critics who already scrutinise her every move.

The source said: “At this point she’s picked apart for literally every single thing she does, no matter how innocuous.”

They suggested her reported hesitation was understandable, while also alleging that rejecting prominent invitations could cause frustration among powerful figures in the entertainment industry.

Prince Harry has previously embraced the long-form format, discussing therapy and “generational trauma” during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert. Other major stars, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Miley Cyrus, have also appeared on high-profile podcasts.

The current argument rests on claims from an unnamed source rather than an account from Meghan herself. A major podcast appearance might offer the candid moment her advisers are reportedly seeking — but it could just as easily trigger another fierce round of debate around the Duchess of Sussex.

ED! has contacted Meghan’s representatives for comment.

Read more: ‘Feud erupts’ between Princess Kate and Meghan Markle again: ‘She can’t be trusted!’

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