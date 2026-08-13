Katie Price has been pictured cosying up to Wayne Lineker while watching a solar eclipse during her family holiday in Ibiza.

The former glamour model, 48, wore a black bikini as she leaned over Wayne, 64, while he relaxed on a sunbed. The pair then poked fun at the unusual spectacle with a light-hearted video using audio from the film White Chicks.

In the clip, Wayne mouthed the line: “Oh my god, what happened to the sun?” Katie then pointed towards the eclipse as the audio continued: “Easy, white chocolate, I wouldn’t want you to melt.”

Wayne added to the joke by captioning the post: “Triple eclipse @katieprice.”

Katie Price and Wayne Lineker share Ibiza eclipse joke

Katie and the businessman were among those who headed outside to watch as the moon passed across the face of the sun on Wednesday.

The playful moment was just one part of Katie’s Ibiza break with her 24-year-old son Harvey. The pair also joined Wayne and friends for a barbecue at a villa, with Katie still wearing her black two-piece as the group spent the evening together.

Earlier in the trip, Katie surprised Harvey with a visit to Wayne’s O Beach club. Footage shared with the Daily Mail showed the mother and son receiving a warm welcome as they joined Wayne on a stage in the venue’s garden.

Harvey wore a red top with green shorts, while Katie opted for a lime green bikini and a white kimono. Clubgoers chanted Harvey’s name as he danced alongside performers holding large orange boards spelling it out.

Katie remained close to her son during the celebrations and danced beside him on stage. The pair were also treated to VIP bottle service during their day at the venue.

Katie was praised by Wayne (Credit: ITV/Optomen/Shutterstock)

Wayne Lineker praises Katie Price as a mum

Following the visit, Wayne shared a photograph of Katie and Harvey on Instagram and wrote a lengthy message praising the bond he had witnessed between them.

He told Katie: “People don’t always get to see the mum behind the public face. I watched you constantly patting the sweat from your boy’s head, making sure he was comfortable and even making sure our chef cooked his favourite carbonara, despite it not being on the menu.”

Wayne also reflected on the reaction Harvey received from the O Beach crowd. He described hearing people chant his name as “one of the most special things I’ve ever witnessed”. He said the affection in the venue had been “incredible”.

The beach club owner acknowledged that he and Katie had experienced difficult moments over the years. But he said he believed they shared a genuine desire to help other people.

Read more: Katie Price accused of ‘disgusting behaviour’ as she makes her film debut in Jackie the Stripper

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