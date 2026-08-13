Travis Kelce has delivered a glowing verdict on his wedding to Taylor Swift, telling reporters: “Wedding was the best night of my life.”

Speaking at a press conference on August 12, the Kansas City Chiefs player thanked everyone who joined the couple for their Madison Square Garden wedding on July 3. He described the occasion as a night filled with celebration but kept further details under wraps.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot last month (Credit: Aaron Josefczyk/Shutterstock)

Travis Kelce calls Taylor Swift ‘my wife’

Travis used the term while joking about missing the chance to watch the New York Knicks in the playoffs.

Taylor attended a game at Madison Square Garden with Este and Alana Haim in June while he was at minicamp.

Travis said: “I always told myself I’d go for a playoff game when the Knicks were rockin’, and my wife went when I was stuck in minicamp so I didn’t get my opportunity to go.”

The couple began dating in 2023 and have kept their married life largely private since the wedding.

Travis has gushed over his “perfect” wedding to Taylor (Credit: Emily Curiel/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Why the couple chose Madison Square Garden for their wedding

Travis explained that holding the celebration at Madison Square Garden allowed him to live out a “childhood dream of being in that venue”.

Travis also admitted the wedding was a “crazy night”.

He called it “the mecca of all sports venues” and thanked its owners for making the wedding possible. The couple had wanted a private event and felt the venue was perfect for it.

Read more: All the clues as fans are convinced Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce baby announcement is on its way

Travis also found room for a joke, adding: “And the AC was cookin’ baby. That was the best part.”

Guests have offered a few glimpses of the ceremony. George Stephanopoulos told Good Morning America on July 4 that the vows were “real, vulnerable, serious and silly” and “deeply loving”.

Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said at a Salt Lake City event, according to The Deseret News, that officiant Adam Sandler advised the newlyweds to keep kissing whenever they had the opportunity.

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