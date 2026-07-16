Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce baby speculation is heating up again, with fans convinced baby news could follow the couple’s wedding celebrations.

Taylor and Travis Kelce said “I do” on July 3 at Madison Square Garden and the lavish day was said to have cost $20m.

Now the huge celebrations are over heads are reportedly turning over their family plans.

Why Taylor Swift Travis Kelce fans think the next step could come quickly

An insider quoted by Heatworld claimed: “Taylor and Travis are both on the same page about wanting a family.”

The source added: “That was something they talked about very early on because it’s so important to Taylor. She didn’t want to invest her time into Travis if that wasn’t something he wanted too. “She’s spent years dreaming about getting married and having children – to finally be able to start this next chapter of her life is a dream come true. She would love to get pregnant on the honeymoon; that’s how quickly she wants this to happen.”

The pair are said to be enjoying downtime on a luxury honeymoon before Travis returns to training camp on July 28. The new NFL season starts in September.

Heat also said Taylor is still writing, recording and planning future tours. That busy schedule has only added to the buzz.

Another source claim pushed the rumours further. The insider said: “Taylor and Travis have both said they want to have a big family. Three, maybe even four kids, but they’re also both mature enough to know it’s better to take one step at a time and see how things evolve.”

Heatworld also reported that Taylor feels ready to shift priorities after years of focusing on her career. The outlet said she wants the timing to feel right, while knowing some things cannot be planned.

Taylor and Travis recently tied the knot (Credit: Splash / SplashNews.com)

The lyric and podcast clues fans cannot stop talking about

Fans have also pointed to Taylor’s music. Taylor’s 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, focused heavily on her relationship with Travis.

In “Eldest Daughter”, she sings: “When I said I don’t believe in marriage / That was a lie”.

But “Wi$h Li$t” has grabbed even more attention. Taylor sings: “I just want you / Have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin’ like you”, before adding, “Got me dreamin’ ’bout a driveway with a basketball hoop.”

Travis added more intrigue last month on New Heights. While speaking to brother Jason Kelce, who has four daughters, he said he “sees it in our future” when it comes to children.

He then joked: “I’ll add it to my wish list.”

A representative for Taylor Swift has been contacted for comment.

Read more: Greg James spills the tea on inside of Taylor Swift’s ‘absolutely mad’ wedding after ‘secretly’ attending

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