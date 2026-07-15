Looking for love online? Fatal First Dates is a brand new documentary series that might make you think again

Fatal First Dates is heading to Channel 5 with a series of chilling real life stories that could make anyone think twice about online dating.

The documentary series explores shocking cases where a first date ended in tragedy.

Each episode follows the events that unfolded after people believed they had found a promising romantic connection.

Featured in the show are the stories of people who set off on a date but never made it home.

Documentary series Fatal First Dates is to terrify anyone who is currently dating (Credit: Channel 5)

The series looks at how ordinary evenings turned into devastating crimes, with those closest to each case revealing what really happened.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fatal First Dates before it arrives on Channel 5.

Fatal First Dates on Channel 5: What’s it about?

Fatal First Dates has already aired in the US, but UK viewers will soon get the chance to watch it for the first time.

Each episode tells the story of a different real life case where a first date ended in bloodshed. The series follows the investigation from an innocent first swipe to manipulation, obsession and betrayal.

The opening episode centres on single mum Leslie Reeves. The fitness instructor from Illinois was searching for love online when she met Chris Smith.

Chris was a 48-year-old divorcee with two children. He worked for a pool contractor.

Leslie, 45, looked forward to the date and went to Chris’ home on Thanksgiving. The following day, she had disappeared.

Leslie’s best friend contacted the emergency services, who entered the property. Chris was the only person found alive, although he was barely conscious.

An officer later told Leslie’s friend that she had been shot dead in the head. Chris had also been shot and later died.

Investigators described it as “one of the most horrific” crime scenes they had ever attended.

The first episode tells the shocking tale of Leslie Reeves, killed on a first date (Credit: Channel 5)

The episode examines who was responsible for the deadly attack.

Loved ones and investigators share their first hand accounts throughout Fatal First Dates as they reveal what unfolded that night.

When does Fatal First Dates start? How many episodes?

Fatal First Dates arrives on Channel 5 later this month. The first episode airs on Tuesday July 28, 2026, at 11pm because of its disturbing content.

The series features 10 episodes, with a new instalment airing each week.

If you miss the late night broadcast, you can also catch Fatal First Dates on 5’s streaming platform.

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