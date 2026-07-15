ITV chef Parveen Ashraf has revealed she is returning to work after the shocking death of her husband, who was killed in a robbery.

Parveen, known to fans as Parveen the Spice Queen, revealed the news in an emotional Instagram post.

It comes six months after her husband Qamar died.

TV Chef Parveen Ashraf is returning to work after the shocking death of her husband Credit: Shutterstock.

Parveen, 61, has been absent from Instagram for six months but returned today.

She told followers she is trying to find her way back to work after what she called a “personal tragedy.”

ITV’s Parveen Ashraf returns to work after husband’s death

Parveen said: “Hi everyone, it is Parveen the Spice Queen – but I am not even sure if I am still her.”

Parveena added: “I just wanted to come on here as I’ve been away for a while but I wanted to come and say that I think I am ready to come back to work.

“But I am not even sure what [work] means yet. I had a personal tragedy and I lost my husband about six months ago.”

Prveen spoke openly about grief in the clip. She said the loss has been painful, but she wants to start posting again.

Reflecting on that pain, she said: “Those that have lost somebody, you will know how painful this is. I feel he wouldn’t want me to wallow in self-pity so I am going to try and get back to work and posting videos and recipes.”

Alongside the video, she wrote: “The pain of losing someone you love is all consuming and it’s easy to just let the grief take over, however for the sake of my own sanity, I am hoping to get back to work soon.

“Rest in peace my darling man.”

Parveen’s husband died in a robbery in Ghana (Credit: Shutterstock)

How did Parveen’s husband die?

Parveen first announced the shocking death of Qamar in a previous Facebook post.

She said her husband Qamar had been living in Ghana and died after being caught up in a robbery there.

At the time, Parveen wrote: “My husband of 38 years and the father of my three children was taken from us tragically and suddenly.”

She added: “He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time and was killed during a robbery in Ghana.”

In a separate Instagram tribute, Parveen has also thanked followers for their support. She shared beautiful photographs from the couple’s 38 years together.

Parveen said she chose Genesis’ Follow You Follow Me for the montage song because it reflected their life together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parveen (@parveenthespicequeen)

“I always told him that wherever he was, I would follow him – and I did,” Parveen wrote.

She continued: “I left my parents’ home and followed him to London. He got a contract in Leeds, so I and my two toddlers followed him. He got a job in Peterborough, so I moved there with my two children and one on the way.

“He went to Ghana and I left the UK and my two eldest children and followed him.

“He is now in a different realm and I will follow him there too. Rest in peace my darling handsome, stubborn, witty, intelligent husband.”

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