Call the Midwife star Helen George reveals tragic death of ex-boyfriend following his ‘sudden’ diagnosis

Call the Midwife star Helen George has opened up about the tragic death of a former boyfriend.

On her new Mystic Mates podcast, Helen recalled a man she dated who later died after a sudden leukaemia diagnosis. She has not publicly named him.

The actress, 42, said the loss still affects her deeply. She explained that doctors diagnosed him just before she flew to the Bahamas to film ITV’s Shark! Infested Celebrity Waters, which aired last July.

Helen is best known for playing Trixie Franklin in the BBC drama Call The Midwife. Her comments offered a rare look at a private heartbreak.

Call the Midwife star Helen George opened up about the heartbreaking loss (Credit: Alan West/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

A heartbreaking boyfriend memory that still stays with Helen George

As reported by Metro, Helen said: “I had been dating someone who very suddenly got diagnosed with leukaemia.”

She added: “It was pretty serious from the start and he knew.”

The timing made the situation even harder. Helen said: “The next day after that happened I had to fly out to the Bahamas to film [the ITV shark documentary]. I sobbed down the phone [to her podcast co-star and friend] about this lovely, beautiful man.”

Her account showed how quickly everything changed. It also showed how heavily the grief landed.

The star said she believes he still watches over her. She shared that he “comes through” in clairvoyance readings and is still looking after her.

Helen said she had been dating a “lovely, beautiful man” (Credit: ITV)

A medium’s message brought memories rushing back

Helen also described a recent reading. She said a medium told her that an ex-boyfriend who died “very suddenly” was making contact.

That moment hit her hard. She said: “She described him completely and she said, ‘this is your ex-boyfriend.’ It was someone who had died suddenly whilst I was dating them.

“[The medium said], ‘He’s come in because he’s not very happy about the situation you’ve found yourself in now.’ Everything he said about my situation was based on fact and truth.”

Helen added: “I cried because it was wonderful to think this person, who I didn’t really know for that long, was there and looking after me.

“He was angry that I was looking for someone else and found someone who probably wasn’t suitable.”

The comments come soon after Helen’s reported split from Dan Innes. Metro said the pair ended their relationship seven months after moving in together.

Earlier this year, Dan reportedly moved into Helen’s London home. She shares it with her two children, Wren Ivy and Lark.

Helen George’s family life and former partners Helen George is an English actress best known for playing Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife. She was previously in a long-term relationship with her Call the Midwife co-star Jack Ashton.

George and Ashton share two daughters, Wren Ivy and Lark.

Ashton played Reverend Tom Hereward in the BBC drama.

George has kept much of her personal life private outside confirmed public relationships.

Helen co-parents the children with her former partner and Call The Midwife co-star Jack Ashton. He played Reverend Tom Hereward in the long-running BBC series.

Read more: Helen George reveals new podcast amid ‘split from boyfriend’

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