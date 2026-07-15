Prince Louis’ ‘ordinary’ dream job revealed by mum Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis have given royal fans a lovely Wimbledon story, after the Princess of Wales shared her son’s unexpected dream job.

Prince Louis may not have made his Royal Box debut yet. But he already seems to know exactly where he wants to be at SW19.

He does not want to sit in the stands. He wants to work on court as a ball boy.

The eight-year-old did not attend the Wimbledon men’s final on Sunday, July 12, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Even so, he still grabbed attention with this charming update.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis spark a sweet Wimbledon surprise

Wimbledon ball girl Jenna Fontanilla shared the detail after meeting Kate at the championships.

She said: “She told me about how Louis was asking her about how to become a ball boy.” Jenna, 18, added: “We were talking about how much hard work it is to be on court and how we work alongside the ball kids”.

Teenage ball boy Joel also recalled what Kate told him about her youngest son.

He said: “She told me Louis tries to practice the standing and staying serious like us.” He added: “He tries to practice the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players.”

Kate reportedly revealed a sweet insight into Louis’ hopes for the future (Credit: Matt Crossick/Shutterstock)

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis update

Royal watchers know this is not Louis’ first dream job. He has already hinted at a few very different futures.

During the Big Help Out initiative in 2023, Louis said he wanted to be a chef when he grows up. That comment delighted volunteers and royal fans alike.

He has also shown interest in a military path. Given Prince William’s background as a search and rescue pilot, Louis has previously expressed a desire to become an RAF pilot.

For now, though, Wimbledon clearly has his attention.

Could Prince Louis be heading for his own Wimbledon moment?

George, 12, and Charlotte, 11, were both the same age as Louis when they first appeared in the Wimbledon Royal Box.

When Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Wimbledon debuts Prince George attended the Wimbledon men’s singles final in 2022 with the Prince and Princess of Wales. Princess Charlotte attended the men’s singles final in 2023 alongside her mother and brother. 2022: Prince George watched Novak Djokovic play Nick Kyrgios.

2023: Princess Charlotte watched Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic. Both appearances were in the Royal Box at Centre Court.

George made his debut in 2022. He watched Novak Djokovic face Nick Kyrgios in the final with his parents.

Charlotte followed in 2023. She watched Carlos Alcaraz take on Djokovic alongside her mother and brother.

That means fans may not have too long to wait for Louis’ own first appearance at the famous tournament.

Until then, he remains one of the most talked-about young royals at major public events. He most recently appeared in June 2026 during the Trooping the Colour flypast on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

What Wimbledon ball boys and ball girls do on court Wimbledon ball boys and ball girls work on court during matches and help keep play moving smoothly. They collect and return balls quickly between points.

They stand in set positions at the back of the court and near the net.

They are expected to stay alert, disciplined and focused throughout matches.

The role involves training, coordination and court etiquette.

Before that, he joined the family for the Christmas Day church walk at Sandringham in December 2025. He has also appeared at major royal moments including Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee and King Charles III’s Coronation.

As reported in Express, Louis’ latest ambition may be his most unexpected yet. If his home practice is anything to go by, he is already taking it very seriously.

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