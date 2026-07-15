Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor riding ban appears to have ended, with the former Duke of York seen back on horseback for the first time in months.

The 66-year-old took an hour-long ride this week across the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Photos showed him in a blue shirt as he returned to a hobby long linked to his daily routine.

This was his first reported ride since February. That was when royal aides reportedly stopped him from riding after his exile from Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Why the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor riding ban caused such a stir

The reported restriction came at a tense time. Palace circles allegedly disliked pictures of Andrew looking carefree on horseback while the Jeffrey Epstein scandal still hung over him.

The ban reportedly began after King Charles evicted him from Royal Lodge. Since then, Andrew has reportedly lived at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate and kept a low profile.

Wood Farm and Marsh Farm: the Sandringham properties mentioned Wood Farm is a house on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. It has long been used by members of the Royal Family as a private residence on the estate. Marsh Farm is another property on the Sandringham estate named in reports about Prince Andrew’s move from Royal Lodge. Royal Lodge is a separate royal residence in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire. Sandringham Estate: royal estate in Norfolk

Wood Farm: residence on the Sandringham estate

Marsh Farm: property on the Sandringham estate referenced in reports about Andrew

Royal Lodge: residence in Windsor Great Park formerly associated with Andrew

An insider told The Sun: “He’s bored rigid so even getting his horse for a few days is better than sitting around doing nothing.”

The same source added: “He was regularly riding when he lived in Windsor as it gave him a chance to get outside.”

What is next for Andrew?

There is a catch to this comeback. The Sun said the horses sent from Windsor by the King are only with Andrew on a short loan.

That means the return may not last long. He is back in the saddle now, but perhaps only for a few days.

As reported in The Sun, Andrew has become increasingly reclusive since leaving Royal Lodge. Last month, he made his first public appearance since the move when he attended an equestrian event and watched the Duchess of Edinburgh compete.

Andrew is reportedly back in the saddle (Credit: Zak Hussein)

The bigger pressure on Andrew has not gone away

His latest outing does not remove the wider scrutiny around him. Andrew remains under investigation over allegations he leaked government information to Jeffrey Epstein.

Police arrested him at Marsh Farm on February 19, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Andrew denies wrongdoing.

Reports also claim that detectives expect to travel to the US to speak to the family of Virginia Giuffre. That step forms part of the widening investigation.

Giuffre received a multimillion-pound settlement from Andrew in 2022. He did not admit liability after being accused of sexual assault.

Andrew has vehemently denied wrongdoing in relation to Jeffrey Epstein and following Virginia Giuffre’s accusations against him.

A representative for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been contacted for comment.

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