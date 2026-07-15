‘How did it happen?!’: Actor Adeel Akhtar determined to uncover family mystery in Who Do You Think You Are?

Adeel Akhtar embarks on an emotional journey to Kenya in the next episode of Who Do You Think You Are?, where he uncovers remarkable discoveries about his family’s past.

The BAFTA-winning actor, 45, wants to understand how his Indian ancestors came to settle in East Africa.

His search for answers takes him to Nairobi, where the story of his family history leaves a lasting impression.

Adeel Akhtar goes on an emotional journey in Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: BBC)

Adeel Akhtar to star in Who Do You Think You Are?

Adeel’s episode begins in London, where the Sherwood and Fool Me Once actor lives with his wife and their two children.

His mother moved to the UK from Kenya, while the family’s roots stretch back to India.

Keen to learn more, Adeel asks: “How did a load of Indian people end up in East Africa?!”

With the help of genealogy experts, he traces his family tree before travelling to Nairobi, a place he has only visited half a dozen times.

During the episode, Adeel learns more about his three times great grandfather, Suleman Verjee.

Suleman became the first member of the family to settle in Kenya after travelling from Gujarat aboard a traditional wooden sailing vessel known as a dhow. He arrived in Mombasa, made a life there and had children. After Suleman’s death, his son Kassam moved to Nairobi.

Adeel discovers that Kassam played a significant role in the development of Kenya’s capital city.

He says: “It was very moving actually, to follow Suleman’s son Kassam and realise that he and some other families were quite integral to the development of Nairobi and the modern-day Nairobi that we know now.

“For him to travel from Mombasa to Nairobi without his father, because he died, was particularly moving. His father never got to see all the amazing things that Kassam achieved.”

Adeel’s mother has Indian roots but her ancestor relocated to East Africa (Credit: BBC)

Later in the programme, Adeel learns about the discrimination experienced by his ancestors and other Indian communities living in Kenya.

He admits the discoveries left him feeling emotional.

Adeel says: “Yes, the episode also covers a lot of discrimination towards Asians within East Africa. I felt quite emotional at the fact that they were at the forefront of change being made.

“It just really intensified my feelings towards my family history.”

When is Adeel’s Who Do You Think You Are? episode on?

Who Do You Think You Are? has returned after a short break during the FIFA World Cup and Wimbledon.

Adeel’s episode airs on BBC One on Thursday July 23, 2026, at 9pm. The programme runs for one hour.

Before then, viewers can watch fellow actor Toby Jones retrace his own family history in Who Do You Think You Are?. His episode airs tomorrow, Thursday July 16, at 9pm.

The BBC has teased that Toby makes a “thrilling” discovery, giving fans another reason to tune in.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s Amy Dowden ‘investigates murder’ as she stars in Who Do You Think You Are?

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Who Do You Think You Are? starring Adeel Akhtar airs at 9pm on BBC One on Thursday July 23, 2026