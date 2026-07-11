Love Is Blind UK shock as Sarover gets a nasty surprise in new spin-off After The Altar

Love Is Blind UK is back with an explosive After The Altar reunion – and while one couple are celebrating the arrival of their first baby, another marriage has ended with a divorce request sent by text.

The three-part Netflix special catches up with the cast of season two months after the cameras stopped rolling.

From happy families to bitter break-ups, here’s which Love Is Blind UK couples are still together – and who has called it quits.

Love Is Blind UK: After The Altar begins at Jasmine and Bobby’s baby shower (Credit: Netflix)

Jasmine and Bobby are still together

The reunion opens with the show’s biggest success story as Jasmine and Bobby prepare to welcome their first child.

The happily married couple attend a 4D scan before hosting a baby shower with family and friends.

Showing off the scan photos, Bobby proudly tells guests: “[Jasmine and I] are a family now and that’s the really nice thing. We’re a family!”

Since filming, Jasmine and Bobby have welcomed a baby boy, Marley Danny, who was born in December.

Earlier this year, Jasmine shared a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to Bobby on Instagram, writing: “We both know what it’s like to grow up without great dads. That’s why watching you become the father our baby deserves means everything.

“Happy Father’s Day @bobby_johnson. I couldn’t have chosen better.”

Sarover and Kal’s marriage is over

Sadly, it is a very different story for Sarover and Kal.

During a catch-up with the girls, Bardha reveals Kal has moved on with a new partner.

“Sarover’s really going through it, bless her. Kal has posted his partner,” she says.

Later, Sarover reveals their only recent communication came when Kal unblocked her to ask about filing for divorce.

She recalls: “He messaged me to say, ‘You know, it’s been a couple of months. I’m sure it’s been difficult for you. About filing for divorce, you’ve got the original marriage certificate. Do you want to do it?’

“I just thought, ‘You expect me to file for divorce through a text message? Who are you morally as a person?'”

Sarover appears to still be single, while Kal has since gone public with girlfriend Sabz, a fat-loss coach.

Sarover reveals Kal asked for a divorce via text message (Credit: Netflix)

Which Love Is Blind UK couples are still together?

Jasmine and Bobby: Still together and now proud parents to baby son Marley Danny.

Still together and now proud parents to baby son Marley Danny. Kieran and Megan: Still together. The happily married couple are at the centre of the reunion as friends gather to celebrate Kieran’s 30th birthday.

Still together. The happily married couple are at the centre of the reunion as friends gather to celebrate Kieran’s 30th birthday. Sarover and Kal: Split. Divorce proceedings are under way after Sarover claims Kal asked for a divorce by text.

Split. Divorce proceedings are under way after Sarover claims Kal asked for a divorce by text. Billy and Ashleigh: Split. Their friendly separation has since become much frostier, although both appear to be single.

Split. Their friendly separation has since become much frostier, although both appear to be single. Jed and Bardha: Split. Bardha previously blamed Jed’s “ego” for the marriage breaking down. Jed has since moved on with a new girlfriend, while Bardha appears to be single.

Split. Bardha previously blamed Jed’s “ego” for the marriage breaking down. Jed has since moved on with a new girlfriend, while Bardha appears to be single. Javen and Katisha: Split. The pair never reconciled following the reunion.

Split. The pair never reconciled following the reunion. Patrick: Has largely disappeared from the public eye and now keeps his social media accounts private.

Has largely disappeared from the public eye and now keeps his social media accounts private. Sophie: Single and enjoying life following the experiment.

Single and enjoying life following the experiment. Demola: Still single despite receiving plenty of attention after appearing on the show. He has said he wants to focus on himself before entering another relationship.

Emma and Matt Willis return with Love Is Blind UK season three later this summer (Credit: Netflix)

When was Love Is Blind UK: After The Altar filmed?

The reunion special was filmed in November 2025, explaining why Jasmine is heavily pregnant during the episodes despite now being a mum.

The celebration also coincides with Kieran’s 30th birthday, which becomes the focal point for much of the three-part series.

When is Love Is Blind UK season 3?

Love Is Blind UK: After The Altar serves as the perfect warm-up for season three.

Hosts Emma and Matt Willis will return with a brand new group of singles hoping to find love in the pods.

Netflix is yet to announce an exact release date, but the new season is expected to arrive later this summer.

Love Is Blind UK: After The Altar is available to stream now on Netflix

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