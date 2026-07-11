Freddy Brazier has broken his silence over the split from Holly Swinburn, with whom he recently welcomed a child.

The Sun reported that Freddy and Holly are no longer together. Their daughter Isla was born in March.

Who is Freddy Brazier’s daughter Isla? Freddy Brazier’s daughter Isla was born in March. He described becoming a father as a major change in his priorities and said he now wants to focus on being the best dad he can be. Freddy also said Isla has helped strengthen his bond with his father Jeff Brazier. Freddy Brazier is Isla’s father.

Holly Swinburn is Isla’s mother.

Freddy said fatherhood now comes before dating.

He said Jeff Brazier dotes on Isla.

Freddy Brazier breaks his silence on split to daughter’s mum

Freddy said fatherhood changed his focus. He said balancing a relationship at the same time proved difficult.

He told The Sun: “Yes, I’m single, but I’m a dad. I don’t want to be with people. I don’t want to chat to people and entertain loads of girls and things that.”

Freddy added: “It doesn’t bother me anymore. Now, that I’ve got a little girl, I feel like I respect women a little bit more, and I’m still in love with my baby’s mother. I care about her a lot.”

Freddy and ex Holly share a daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Freddy said he wants to be the best dad he can be. That goal now comes before dating.

The Sun reported Freddy and his father Jeff had grown apart during family tensions involving Freddy’s grandmother, Jackie Budden.

Freddy and Jeff still appeared together on the BBC travel series Race Across The World, but Freddy said it is now “beautiful to see” Jeff dote on Isla.

He said: “I feel like I’ve given back to my dad for everything that he’s done for me in some ways.Little baby, Isla,that’s priceless, and that’s the best gift I’ve ever given to him, so it’s nice.”

Freddy is currently living with Jackiey in London. He said he is weighing up a move to Essex to live with Jeff.

Freddy Brazier family: Jeff Brazier, Bobby Brazier and Jackiey Budden Freddy Brazier is the son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody. Jeff Brazier is Freddy’s father.

Bobby Brazier is Freddy’s brother.

Jackiey Budden is Freddy’s maternal grandmother. Freddy said he is currently living with Jackiey in London and is considering a move to Essex to live with Jeff. He also said Bobby now lives in New York.

He also said he could stay with Jeff’s mum. Freddy said that could help him “get my life together and a better routine”.

‘I am doing therapy’

Freddy also spoke frankly about therapy. He said he has a session coming up and now looks forward to it.

Freddy said: “I am doing therapy. I’m having therapy in a couple of days, and I actually look forward to it now,”

He also said: “I’ve always had therapy and spoken to strangers or a friend, but I’ve never fully opened up.”

Freddy said he wants Isla to know the people who have been part of both his and Holly’s lives. He said that matters despite wider family rows.

He admitted Jackiey had briefly met the baby. He also said things remain complicated because of past issues between his grandmother and Holly.

Freddy said: “It’s a big thing for me. I want my daughter to see all the people that have been present in both mine and Holly’s life, whether they’re good people or not.”

He also addressed talk of a family fly-on-the-wall series. Freddy suggested the idea has stalled because brother Bobby Brazier now lives in New York.

That move means the brothers do not see each other as often. Still, Freddy has not ruled out more TV work.

He said he would consider I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! He joked that mosquitoes would be his biggest fear.

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