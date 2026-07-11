Ann Widdecombe’s death prompted an emotional tribute from Anton du Beke, who said he was “devastated” by the loss of his former Strictly Come Dancing partner.

Anton now judges BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing. He partnered with Ann during the show’s eighth series in 2010.

Ann Widdecombe and Anton Du Beke on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010 Ann Widdecombe was partnered with Anton Du Beke on series eight of Strictly Come Dancing in 2010. Widdecombe was 63 when she took part in the BBC competition.

The pairing became one of the most talked-about partnerships of that series.

They remained in the competition for several weeks despite low judges’ scores.

The partnership became known for its entertainment value and strong audience reaction.

Anton later said they stayed friends after the series ended.

He called her death “the saddest of news”. He also said he would remember her “fondly” and miss her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anton Du Beke (@mrantondubeke)

Anton du Beke ‘devastated’ following Ann Widdecombe death

In a video shared to his Instagram page yesterday (July 10), Du Beke said: “I had the most brilliant time with Ann on Strictly Come Dancing, she became a real friend.”

He added: “She was fun, she was upbeat, she was positive, she was supportive and she was game; wanted to enter into the spirit of the whole thing.”

Du Beke said he was “devastated” by Ann’s death and will remember her “fondly” and will “miss her.” He shared the tribute before police announced a murder investigation.

The Independent reported that detectives launched that investigation after Widdecombe was found with serious injuries at her home in Haytor on Dartmoor.

Police went to the property at 11.40am on Thursday. Officers then discovered the former Tory minister’s body.

Devon and Cornwall Police assistant chief constable Matt Longman said the inquiry into the “tragic incident” remained at an early stage.

He also said the investigation was moving at a “significant pace”. Police have not released further details in the material provided, so caution remains important while the inquiry continues.

Ann died at age 78 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Of course I’m the pantomime act’

Ann’s death has also renewed attention on her unusual popularity on Strictly Come Dancing. She became one of the show’s most talked-about contestants in 2010.

Judges gave her low scores, but viewers still kept her in the competition.

She and Anton lasted until week 10. They left as the ninth couple eliminated.

Midway through the series, Ann told The Telegraph: “Of course I’m the pantomime act. Why should I mind? Would I have done it if I’d minded? I’m having fun.”

She also joked: “The viewing figures went up by a million when Anton and I came on. A lot of people are tuning in to see the elephant dance.”

Ann also reflected on the contrast with politics. She said: “Everything I did in politics affected somebody. This isn’t going to affect a soul. If I end up in a heap, there are no constituents to let down.”

When she left the competition, Ann said her time on Strictly had been “tremendous” and called it “[the] time of my life”.

Outside of television, she built a long political career. She backed Vote Leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

Ann Widdecombe’s political career and later party affiliations Ann Widdecombe had a long career in British politics before and after her television appearances. She served as a Conservative MP and later as a minister.

She backed Vote Leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

In 2019, she joined the Brexit Party.

She served as an MEP for South West England from 2019 to 2020.

In 2023, she joined Reform UK.

She joined the Brexit Party in 2019. She then served as an MEP for South West England until 2020.

She later joined Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in 2023.

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