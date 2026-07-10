Katie Price and Alex Reid’s relationship history are back in focus after he announced a one-night VIP show about his past with the former glamour model.

The pair tied the knot in 2010, but their marriage only lasted 11 months, before they called time on the relationship.

However, thanks to Katie’s recent Sky documentary, there has been even more interest in all of her previous relationships.

Alex Reid and Katie Price split after months of marriage (Credit: Shutterstock)

Alex Reid announces one-night show

The former MMA fighter, 50, will reportedly stage the event in Aldershot, Hampshire, next month. Tickets cost £43.

Alex said he will cover Celebrity Big Brother, relationships and fatherhood.

He wrote on Instagram: “For one night only, I’m doing my most honest live event yet. We’ll talk about everything. No script. No filters. No subjects off limits.”

Could he discuss his relationship with Katie?

Katie Price documentary

Fresh interest also comes from Katie’s new documentary, Katie Price Nothing To Hide. Alex appears in it alongside Gareth Gates and Dane Bowers.

In one of the film’s standout moments, Alex says of Katie: “She emasculates me.”

Dane, who dated Katie from 1998 to 2000, also reflects on their relationship.

The documentary also revisits older comments. Katie previously said Dane “was the only guy who completely taught me about having your heart broken”.

Katie Price and Alex Reid relationship history

Katie and Alex married in Las Vegas in February 2010. Their romance moved fast.

Katie Price and Alex Reid relationship timeline Katie Price and Alex Reid married in Las Vegas in February 2010.

The wedding took place about seven months into their relationship.

It came around nine months after Katie Price’s divorce from Peter Andre.

After 11 months of marriage, they announced their split.

The divorce was finalised in March 2012.

In later comments reported by the Daily Mail, Katie said she married Alex too soon.

She married Alex seven months into their relationship. The wedding came nine months after her divorce from Peter Andre.

After 11 months of marriage, they announced their split. Their divorce was finalised in March 2012.

According to the reports, Katie later said she married Alex “too soon”. The outlet also said him dressing up as alter ego, Roxanne, played a major part in the breakdown.

Alex pushed back on that account. He blamed Katie for “forcing” him to come out as a cross-dresser after he appeared in drag with her at the 2009 launch of her novel Standing Out, My Look, My Style, My Life.

Alex Reid and the Roxanne cross-dressing dispute Alex Reid has spoken publicly about his cross-dressing alter ego, Roxanne, in connection with the breakdown of his marriage to Katie Price. According to the Daily Mail, Katie later said Roxanne played a major part in the split.

Alex disputed that version of events.

He said Katie forced him to come out publicly as a cross-dresser after he appeared in drag with her at the 2009 launch of her novel Standing Out, My Look, My Style, My Life.

The disagreement became part of their wider public fallout after the marriage ended.

The fallout did not stop with the divorce. The pair traded bitter public words for years.

According to the Daily Mail, a judge ordered Katie in 2019 to pay Alex £140,000 in legal fees after allegations that she showed sex tape footage of him.

At the end of the trailer for Katie Price Nothing To Hide, Katie says: “I know I’ve made mistakes. It’s very hard to explain me but I’ve got nothing to hide. I am what I am.”

She then watches footage of herself and adds: “It’s like watching a movie isn’t it?”

ED! has contacted Alex’s reps for comment.

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