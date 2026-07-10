Olivia Attwood sends fans wild as she ‘hard launches’ Pete Wicks relationship: ‘I’m obsessed!’

Olivia Attwood has seemingly hard-launched her relationship with Pete Wicks on Instagram, and fans are loving it.

The former Love Island star recently split from her husband, footballer Bradley Dack, after two years of marriage.

Following their split, Olivia was plagued with rumours she was seeing her close friend, Pete Wicks. And after months of speculation and images of the pair together circulating, she appears to have confirmed the news.

Olivia and Pete have been friends for years (Credit: Ash Knotek/Shutterstock)

Olivia Attwood ‘hard launches’ Pete Wicks romance

Last month, photos emerged of the pair enjoying a holiday break together in the South of France. And it looks like they are on another getaway already.

Taking to her Instagram, Olivia shared a heartfelt video of her sister, Georgia, surprising her in Ibiza. But it wasn’t the wholesome reunion that got fans talking.

Instead, it was the brief cameo of Pete, who sat at the table, smiling at the sisters’ reunion.

The caption of the post read: “My sister surprised me in Ibiza. A month on this island and she said she couldn’t come because of work.”

The comment section was quickly flooded with fans going wild, as they realised Olivia had “hard launched” her and Pete’s relationship.

One fan penned: “Everyone keeping calm and pretending we are excited about your sister too, whilst privately exploding at the hard launch.”

And it seems that was in fact Olivia’s intentions, as she went on to like the comment.

Another fan commented: “Pete is there! Woohoo!” while a different user penned: “This is the Pete content we have all been waiting for.”

A third added: “Why am I so obsessed with you and Pete. I love you both!”

“Love this. And the Pete Wicks hard launch!!” another commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD (@olivia_attwood)

What has Pete said about their relationship?

While Pete Wicks hasn’t directly confirmed his relationship with Olivia Attwood, he was teased by best friend Sam Thompson about picking Olivia up from the airport, during an episode of their Staying Relevant podcast.

He joked that he “bumped into” her at the airport.

Pete said: “Yeah I was around. I bumped into a few people I know and that. It’s just one of those things. Sometimes I like to go to the airport to get my coffee. There’s a really good Cafe Nero there.

“Aside from podcasting and the dog show, and the rest of it, I also do baggage handling. I just help people to their cars. That sort of thing. Bills cost money, so I do some Uber work on the side as well.”

But now that Olivia has posted him on her Instagram, fans are hoping they don’t have long to wait before the pair actually speak about their relationship.

What do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!