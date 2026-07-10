Meghan Markle’s UK plans are back in focus after The Sun reported that the duchess will travel to Britain this week with Archie and Lilibet. The paper said she will not attend any public events.

The reported trip would mark Meghan’s first UK visit in four years. She last came to Britain for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

Prince Harry is already in the UK for Invictus Games engagements in Birmingham. Meghan had been expected to join him at Friday’s one-year-to-go event at the NEC, but it’s said she will no longer appear.

Meghan Markle is reportedly set to join Prince Harry in the UK (Credit: Shutterstock)

Why Meghan Markle’s UK plans could still spark a private royal moment

Much of the attention centres on Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five. Their reported arrival has fuelled speculation about a possible meeting with King Charles.

However, nothing has been set in stone yet.

Meghan Markle’s recent UK visits September 2022: Meghan attended events in Britain following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

June 2022: Meghan and Prince Harry returned to the UK for Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

April 2022: Meghan and Harry stopped in Britain on the way to the Invictus Games in The Hague.

March 2020: Meghan carried out her final official royal engagements in the UK before stepping back from royal duties.

The Sun claimed Charles has not seen his grandchildren since the late queen’s platinum jubilee. The paper also said Harry has seen his father only twice in the past two and a half years.

That history puts Meghan Markle’s UK plans under a brighter spotlight. Still, neither Buckingham Palace nor the Sussexes have publicly confirmed any private reunion.

The outlet also reported that Harry hoped to take his children to Princess Diana’s grave at Althorp during the visit. Initially it was believed security concerns had earlier stopped Meghan and the children from joining him at the start of the trip.

What shifted before Meghan Markle UK plans came together

The travel arrangements appear to have changed more than once. It was reported that an official announcement last Friday pointed to Meghan joining Harry at an engagement.

However, plans for Meghan, Archie and Lilibet reportedly changed again. It was believed they reassessed the trip after learning they had lost a security review.

The paper also claimed Charles offered space at Buckingham Palace for Harry and his family. That arrangement would have come with existing security.

However, palace sources quoted by The Sun said the offer was later withdrawn. A source said Harry had not accepted the invitation in time.

Archie and Lilibet: key family facts Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4, 2021.

They are the children of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

They are grandchildren of King Charles III.

Their names reference family history: Archie uses the Harrison middle name, while Lilibet’s name honors Queen Elizabeth II’s family nickname and Diana references Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The same report also said Harry considered the accommodation unsuitable before formally declining it. Royal Household sources told The Sun they were “weary” and “wary” about the changing plans.

Harry’s legal setback adds another layer

The reports come during a difficult week for Harry. He attended meetings for the Invictus Games Foundation at the Royal Hospital Chelsea while the king carried out an engagement nearby.

The trip also follows Harry’s High Court defeat in his case against Associated Newspapers Ltd. Judge Mr Justice Nicklin rejected the allegations brought by Harry and other claimants and found the articles complained about had been lawfully sourced.

After the ruling, Harry criticised the outcome and described it as a “complete and obvious whitewash”.

For now, Meghan Markle’s UK plans remain just that: reported plans. The key question is whether the visit stays private or leads to a family moment behind closed doors.

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