Kate Middleton sent Arthur Fery a personal message, praising the British wildcard after his standout run at Wimbledon.

As HELLO! reported, Kate responded after Fery’s quarter-final win. The 23-year-old became the first British wildcard to reach the Gentleman’s Singles semi-finals in the Open Era.

Fery came into Wimbledon ranked world number 114. He then beat Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in a tense match to book his place in the last four.

After the match, Kate posted her message on social media. She wrote: “A memorable day at @wimbledon.

“Congratulations to Arthur Fery on becoming the first British wildcard to reach the Gentleman’s Singles semi-finals in the Open Era, a fantastic achievement that has inspired so many.”

She then added: “Wishing you the very best for the next round. C.”

Kate finished the post with a tennis ball emoji. The message highlighted her long-running love of tennis.

One fan wrote: “First British wildcard in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon men’s semis, and now a Royal ‘C’ on the congratulations. That is how a tennis run becomes a national moment.”

Another commented: “I knew we would get a C tweet! What an achievement for Arthur.”

A third added: “Fantastic! First British wildcard in the semis – huge moment. Well done Arthur and team.”

The Princess of Wales watched Fery at Wimbledon recently (Credit: Kieran McManus/Shutterstock)

Why Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon support stood out

Fery will play again on Friday. He faces Germany’s Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.

Kate remains one of the most recognisable royal faces at Wimbledon. Her public backing for Fery quickly drew attention.

The Princess of Wales regularly attends the championships. She has already played a visible role at this year’s event.

Last week, she made her first Wimbledon appearance of the year. She spent part of the day meeting fans in The Queue.

Arthur Fery’s Wimbledon run: key facts Arthur Fery entered Wimbledon as a British wildcard.

He was ranked world number 114 at the start of the tournament.

Fery beat Italy’s Flavio Cobolli to reach the semi-finals.

He became the first British wildcard in the Open Era to reach the Gentleman’s Singles semi-finals at Wimbledon.

His next scheduled opponent is Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

She also met the volunteer stewards who supervise the famous line. They help manage tennis supporters who arrive from the early hours.

One emotional moment came when Kate met children from Shine Camera Club. The programme sits within the charity SHINE Merton.

It helps children from disadvantaged backgrounds build confidence, creativity and self-expression through photography. That visit added another personal layer to her Wimbledon presence.

Kate’s Wimbledon role: patronage and appearances The Princess of Wales is closely associated with Wimbledon through her regular appearances at the Championships.

She has presented trophies on Centre Court in previous years.

During this year’s visit, she met people waiting in The Queue and volunteer stewards who help manage arrivals.

She also met children from Shine Camera Club, a programme within SHINE Merton focused on photography, confidence and creativity.

Kate had already watched Arthur Fery play earlier in the tournament before sending her public message of support.

She had already watched Arthur Fery before

During an earlier visit, she also watched Fery in action.

On that occasion, the Brit beat Finland’s Otto Virtanen. Kate watched from the crowd with former player Tim Henman and Deborah Jevans, chairwoman of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Board.

Later that day, Sir Andy Murray joined her to watch the tournament. That appearance made her latest message feel even more personal.

Read more: Princess Kate’s conversation with Tim Henman ‘overheard’ at Wimbledon

Rather than sending a routine royal note, Kate responded to a player she had already seen during his breakthrough run. That detail gave the message extra weight.

With Fery now preparing for his biggest test yet, the princess continues to show support for one of Britain’s biggest stories of the championships.

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