Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced she is pregnant with her third child with husband Andre Gray.

The Little Mix star, 34, shared the update on social media. The news comes five years after the couple welcomed twin daughters in 2021.

As reported by The Sun, Leigh-Anne announced the pregnancy with a short message. She wrote: “As one chapter ends, another begins.”

Andre, also 34, and Leigh-Anne keep their family life private. They have never shown their daughters’ faces publicly or revealed their names.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne (@leighannepinnock)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock pregnant with third baby

The singer was congratulated on Instagram. Her Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards commented a series of heart-eyes emojis.

Meanwhile, her bandmate Jade Thirlwall said: “Love you and your beautiful family.”

However, at the time of writing, Leigh-Anne’s bandmate Jesy Nelson hasn’t publicly congratulated the star.

Leigh-Anne rarely shares family details. She gives fans glimpses, but she keeps most of her home life off limits.

Earlier this year, she explained that choice in an interview with PEOPLE. She linked it to the online hate she faced when her daughters were born.

She said: “I remember when they were born, I was going through this online hate thing and really seeing the toxicity of social media.”

She continued: “I mean, I probably would’ve still decided to not show their faces anyway, but that just kind of confirmed it for me. I want them to be able to make that decision.”

Leigh-Anne added: “I want them to be able to [choose] if they want to be famous or not, because once they’re out there, they’re out there.”

That approach has not changed. Her pregnancy news offers a rare look into a part of her life she usually protects.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has announced her third pregnancy (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s relationship with husband Andre

The latest baby news marks another major milestone for the couple. Their relationship has moved through several big public moments in recent years.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray relationship timeline May 2020: Andre Gray proposed to Leigh-Anne Pinnock during lockdown.

2021: The couple announced they were expecting twins.

2021: Leigh-Anne gave birth to twin daughters.

2023: Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray married in Jamaica.

2026: Leigh-Anne confirmed she is expecting her third child.

Andre proposed in May during lockdown. The Sun reported at the time that he gave Leigh-Anne a £40,000 ring.

A year later, the pair revealed Leigh-Anne was pregnant with twins. Their daughters arrived in 2021.

What Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said about keeping her children private Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said she does not show her daughters’ faces publicly and has not revealed their names. In an interview with People, she said online hate around the time her daughters were born reinforced her decision to keep them out of the spotlight. She said she wants her children to be able to decide for themselves later whether they want a public life.

Leigh-Anne and footballer Andre married in 2023. They held a beachfront ceremony in Jamaica.

Now they are preparing to become parents again. So far, Leigh-Anne has not shared more details about the pregnancy.

Read more: ‘It’s definitely healed a part of me’: Jesy Nelson reveals she’s back in touch with her Little Mix bandmates

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