‘It’s definitely healed a part of me’: Jesy Nelson reveals she’s back in touch with her Little Mix bandmates

Jesy Nelson has revealed that she is back in touch with her Little Mix bandmates during an appearance on This Morning today (February 13).

The 34-year-old singer announced she was leaving the band at the end of 2020. She cited medical reasons and has been open about the impact being in the band alongside Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock had on her mental health.

She’s also been open about her estrangement from the trio. However, appearing on This Morning to promote her Prime Video docuseries Life After Little Mix, Jesy revealed that they’re now back in contact following the birth of her twins, Ocean and Story…

Jesy Nelson reveals Little Mix girls have ‘reached out’

“Everyone remembers you leaving the band,” said Alison Hammond, before Dermot O’Leary asked her: “Since the babies were born, are you in touch with the girls?”

“Yeah, they’re reached out to me, it’s been lovely,” Jesy confirmed. “They’ve all reached out. It’s been lovely. I feel like it’s been very healing, it’s lovely,” the singer.

“They’re your sisters, aren’t they,” said Dermot, who hosted The X Factor when the girls were on it.

“Of course. I speak about it [in the docuseries].

“We were genuinely best friends and it’s… You know, things happen in life and they don’t always go how you think they’re going to. But I think, three of us are mums now and we’ve all had time to heal. It’s been five years, nearly six years. It’s just one of those things but who knows what will happen.

“But since they’ve been reaching out, it’s been lovely. It’s definitely healed a part of me, for sure.”

What happened when Jesy left Little Mix?

Speaking a year after her exit from the band, Jesy sparked ‘feud’ rumours as she was asked if she was still in touch with Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne. “No, not as much. Not now. I think we all need time. It’s a big thing that’s happened,” she said at the time.

However, despite the girls “reaching out”, they haven’t seen each other in person yet.

Speaking in her Prime Video docuseries, Life After Little Mix, which dropped earlier today (February 13), Jesy revealed that the last time the four women saw each other was during the filming of their TV talent show The Search, in November 2020.

“It was when we were doing our own TV show called The Search. Yeah, that was the last time I saw them,” she said.

