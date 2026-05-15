The Chase viewers slam contestant’s ‘press and guess’ tactics in Final Chase: ‘You messed that up!’

The Chase fans were left seriously frustrated after one contestant’s performance during the Final Chase on Thursday night (May 14) sparked a huge reaction online.

Viewers watching at home were quick to call out contestant David after the team narrowly missed out on a massive £72,000 prize pot. Many claimed his quick-fire guesses during the tense final round ended up costing the team the win.

Lorna, David, Sophia, and Kevin were on the show (Credit: ITV)

What happened on The Chase last night?

Lorna, David, Sophia, and Kevin were all hoping to take home the cash as they went head-to-head with Chaser Paul Sinha.

Contestant Kevin kicked things off with a strong start, banking £6,000 in the cash builder before successfully making it through to the Final Chase against Paul Sinha.

Sophia followed and also impressed after earning £4,000 in her cash builder round. However, she failed to make it through after being caught by The Sinnerman.

David was next up and managed to answer seven questions correctly, putting £7,000 into his bank. But things got more dramatic when he decided to take a huge gamble by accepting Paul’s high offer of £60,000.

Despite the pressure, David managed to bring the huge amount back to the team.

Lorna was last to face The Chaser and secured another £6,000 before safely making it through to the final.

David ‘enraged’ viewers (Credit: ITV)

The Chase contestants miss out in the final

hings then took a turn during the Final Chase itself.

Playing for a huge £72,000 jackpot, the team struggled to build enough distance between themselves and Paul. During the frantic two-minute round, David answered several questions incorrectly, with many viewers convinced he was rushing in with guesses before his teammates had a chance to answer.

The team finished with 16 steps ahead of Paul, with Bradley Walsh warning them they were “three short”.

Sadly for the contestants, Bradley’s prediction proved correct as Paul caught the team with 20 seconds remaining, despite two successful pushbacks.

“We needed Sophia. Full house,” Bradley said afterwards.

“Yeah, we did,” David replied.

Paul caught up with time to spare (Credit: ITV)

David slammed by fans

Fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts online after the episode aired, with many blaming David for the team’s loss.

“The way David absolutely enraged me in the final round of #thechase tonight [angry emoji] how did one of them not just say stop!!! I was ready to punch him through the TV,” one viewer wrote.

Another complained: “Team would have scored more if David had just kept quiet.”

A third added: “I think David’s press and guess tactic cost them.”

Someone else tweeted: “You messed that up, David, you silly [bleep]!”

Another viewer claimed: “David just cost them the money! He dived in when he didn’t know the answer, not giving the other two a chance. You could see Kevin pressing the button.”

However, not everyone was critical of David’s performance.

Not everyone was out to slam David, though. Some praised him for going for the high offer. “#TheChase if David didn’t jump in so quickly with wrong answers, perhaps they may have won it. Hats off to David, though, for going high,” one said.

“Don’t forget David won the most money too and lost it too, nothing ventured nothing gained,” another said.

Read more: ‘Deeply upsetting’: Statement shared as ITV makes ‘shock’ decision about future of The Chase

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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