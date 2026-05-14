PK Humble joins Celebs Go Dating tonight and he promises to causes ‘mayhem’ as he looks for love

PK Humble is about to shake things up on Celebs Go Dating, promising plenty of drama as he joins the series late and sets his sights firmly on finding “a wife”.

The influencer is not holding back as he steps into the E4 dating show, and it sounds like he is ready to turn heads from the moment he arrives.

So who exactly is PK Humble?

If the name has not quite landed with some viewers yet, here is everything you need to know before his big debut.

PK Humble joins Celebs Go Dating as a latecomer (Credit: Channel 4)

What is PK Humble’s real name? How old is he?

PK Humble is actually called Percy Kiangebeni. He was born on February 13, 1997, making him 29 years old.

He has previously shared how the nickname came about. Speaking to Viper, he said: “I got the name from my older brother. Just like King George the first, King George the second, I used my initials and took the name.

“My brother is actually humble, I’m not really humble, I just took the name.”

PK was born in Jamaica before moving to the UK with his family, where they settled in Tottenham Hale.

How did he find fame?

PK first made a name for himself through football. He played for semi professional sides including Enfield Town and Colchester United.

He later joined digital first club Hashtag United, which launched in 2016. PK played in midfield from 2023 through to the end of the 2024 to 2025 season.

During that time, he combined football with content creation and built a strong online presence.

He now has more than 350,000 followers on TikTok and over 273,000 on Instagram. He also appears on popular YouTube channels such as Footasylum, JD Sports and FilthyFellas.

PK is widely known for his comedy sketches, football commentary and viral challenges. He has also appeared in Netflix show Sidemen Inside.

PK – aka Percy – was a semi-professional footballer and is known for his football content online (Credit: YouTube/ Hastag United)

Did PK Humble date Mya Mills?

While PK shares plenty online, he tends to keep his relationships more private.

Last year, he hinted that he had been spending time with influencer and Sidemen star Mya Mills.

In a YouTube video, he said: “Me and Mya have been FaceTiming regularly. We’ve been FaceTiming regularly and just checking in.”

He added with a smile: “You know… just making sure both of us have eaten and that kind of thing…”

However, in February this year, Mya revealed she is expecting a baby with NBA player Jeremy Sochan.

When did PK manage rapper Abra Cadabra?

PK also had a role behind the scenes in music, managing rapper Abra Cadabra early in his career. He was with him when he won a MOBO for Best Song in 2016, before they later went their separate ways.

Reflecting on that time, PK said in a YouTube video: “I managed Abra Cadabra when he first came out. We won a MOBO together.

“But if you want me to be entirely honest, we argue a lot. That’s what brothers do. Brothers argue pull each other up about things. He was doing gangster life too hard, man.”

He continued: “There wasn’t enough music. Don’t get me wrong, sometimes I used to think I was the rapper, you know. And that was the problem. He performed at Wireless one year and I was louder than him.”

PK was managing Abra Cadabra when the rapper won his MOBO (Credit: YouTube/ MOBO Awards)

PK’s strict rules for a first date

PK has been open about how he approaches dating. He told Viper he would not wear a tracksuit on a date and prefers short sleeves to show his tattoos.

He also says he always brings his sunglasses, especially his Louis Vuitton pair.

One thing he will not do is kiss on a first date. Speaking to Channel 4, he explained: “I feel like once you kiss you are allowing yourself to be put on the roster. I feel like I’m maturing over the series. Like, if I start kissing people and doing that, I’m taking it to that next level.

“And the agents were very much like, everything needs to be intentional and a kiss is very intentional for me.

“I feel like a kiss is a statement, so if I start kissing people, you are expecting maybe something else and you are expecting a level of commitment that maybe I don’t feel like I should be giving you yet because that feeling is not there.”

How did PK Humble lose his tooth?

Fans may notice PK’s gold front tooth. He cracked it in an accident, which caused it to die and turn grey. He has joked that he was once nicknamed “Bluetooth”.

Explaining what happened on TikTok, he said: “I dropped on my face and then I cracked the tooth. But when you crack a tooth, your tooth can die. Your tooth has a nerve in it and then they do root canal.”

He later revealed: “Both of my front teeth aren’t real!”

His second front tooth was chipped during a football match after an accidental elbow, so that has also been capped with a white covering.

PK Humble appears in tonight’s Celebs Go Dating at 9pm on E4

Read more: Celebs Go Dating’s James Haskell awkwardly ignores date as she makes crude joke about his leg injury

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