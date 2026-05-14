Westlife fans ‘so excited’ as Mark Feehily ‘back behind the microphone’

Westlife fans have revealed they’re thrilled as Mark Feehily gets back behind the microphone.

The news comes as Mark was forced to pull out of the boys’ upcoming 25th anniversary tour after a prolonged bout of ill health.

Mark is easing himself back into work gently (Credit: Splash News)

Mark Feehily returning to his radio role

Mark’s poor health began back in 2020, when he contracted sepsis following a routine operation. He was in intensive care following his sepsis.

He was then diagnosed with pneumonia in late 2021. Following his initial illness, Mark has undergone four major surgeries to address complications.

Taking to Instagram on New Year’s Eve, Mark revealed he was upset to miss the tour, saying his “body and my mind need time” to recover.

However, he will be back behind the radio mic, a fan page has revealed, as he returns to RTE Radio 1 in Ireland with another of his Musical Icons shows.

Fans will miss Mark as the boys’ tour kicks off (Credit: Splash News)

‘So excited!’

The fan page declared: “MARK FEEHILY IS BACK ON THE RADIO!

“We’re so excited to hear Mark back behind the microphone with his wonderful show Mark Feehily’s Musical Icons on RTÉ Radio 1!”

Sharing more details, the page added: “Join Mark on a journey through the songs, artists and musical moments that shaped his life.”

It’ll air on RTÉ Radio 1 on June 1 at 11am.

The post concluded: “A perfect way to spend your morning with great music, great stories and that unmistakable Mark Feehily charm. Who’ll be tuning in?”

Lots of people, it appears!

“OMG!!! SO EXCITED!!”

Others rallied behind the singer, as one fan asked if he was well enough for radio, why can’t he tour with the band.

“Mark is amazing. As he said he’s sitting down on the radio were on tour it’s very hard for him,” one explained. Another agreed and said: “After double pneumonia, sepsis and all the ops he’s had, his strength mentally and physically will be very low. Takes a lot of stamina to travel every day sing and dance for two hours after a day of rehearsals. Give the lad a chance to heal.”

Kian, Shane and Nicky will be performing their 25th anniversary tour without Mark (Credit: Splash News)

‘We’re devastated he won’t be joining us on tour’

Westlife, who recently appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, shared an update on Mark too last week.

Kian Egan shared: “We’re devastated he won’t be joining us on this tour. We’ll be missing him every night just as much as the fans will. But he’s given us his full support.”

He added: “This is the 25th anniversary, it’s something that we all felt needed to be celebrated. We hope as soon as he’s ready he’ll be back with us and we look forward to that moment.”

Read more: Ouch! Westlife’s savage response to pleas over Brian McFadden rejoining the band

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