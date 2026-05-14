‘Heartbroken’ Jeff Brazier admits ‘I enjoyed belonging to someone’ as he reveals split from wife Kate was his choice

Jeff Brazier opened up about his split from his wife Kate Dwyer during today’s (May 14) episode of Loose Men.

Jeff and Kate endured a 12-year marriage before splitting in the summer of last year. The pair married in 2018 in Portugal.

Upon announcing their split in November, Jeff said he was “so full of love and gratitude for Kate”.

He continued: “We separated in the Summer and kept it private for as long as we could to give us some time to adjust. For 12 years we have been each others safe space, each others biggest supporters at a time when our lives have been busy, painful and complex.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff (@jeffbrazier)

Jeff Brazier feels ‘discomfort’ following split from wife Kate

During Thursday’s episode of Loose Men, Jeff was joined by Craig Doyle, Spencer Pratt and Jordan Stephens.

On the topic of heartbreak, Jeff opened up about his recent split from Kate after being asked how he has been dealing with it.

Jeff admitted he “enjoyed belonging to someone” and Kate being his “person and vice versa”.

Explaining that his two sons — Bobby, 22 and Freddy, 21 — are much older now, he believes there is still “support to be given” to them.

However, after separating from Kate, Jeff said it left “a big gaping space to sit in”, admitting he feels a “lot of discomfort”.

“When I split up with people in the past, I’d never really gone past three years. I was a bit avoidant, to be honest, that was my attachment style based on childhood experience,” he continued.

Jeff opened up about split from wife Kate (Credit: ITV)

‘You have to sit there and accept that’s what you chose’

Explaining he’s a “busy” person, he said the “space has been filled with other things”.

On the flip side, he added: “But what about when you’re sat there in the evening and you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m on my own here. The kids are gone. My partner isn’t here anymore. She isn’t my partner.’ You have to sit there and accept that’s what you chose.”

Jeff admitted he had a discussion previously, asking if you can feel “heartbreak” if it was your choice to separate.

In response, he said: “Of course you can, and that’s what I’m going through.”

Following their long-term marriage, Jeff admitted that intimacy feels “daunting” and that he is “waiting” until he is ready.

Read more: Jeff Brazier congratulated by This Morning co-stars as he becomes a granddad for the first time

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