First pics of ‘iconic’ Sadie King’s ‘explosive’ return to Emmerdale as Cain had better watch out

Emmerdale fans can finally celebrate because it’s now official: Sadie King is heading back to the village, with Patsy Kensit reprising her role as one of the soap’s most iconic troublemakers.

And given the way Sadie’s last stint in the Dales ended, there’s every chance Cain Dingle could find himself firmly in her firing line once again.

Patsy Kensit is back at Sadie King in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Patsy Kensit confirmed for Emmerdale comeback as Sadie King returns

Emmerdale confirmed today (Thursday May 14) that Patsy Kensit is officially returning to the ITV soap as Sadie King.

Sadie first arrived in the village in 2004 as Jimmy King’s glamorous wife and quickly became one of the show’s most unforgettable villains before leaving in 2006.

Teasing what’s ahead, producer Laura Shaw said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Patsy Kensit back to the cast and crucially to see the iconic Sadie King storm back into the village.

“Her return will be explosive and guaranteed to shock. Sadie’s seductive demeanor, combined with her utterly ruthless nature, are set to deliver a spectacular and highly dramatic touch of class to the Yorkshire Dales.”

Patsy also shared her excitement about stepping back into Sadie’s heels.

“I am really excited to return to Emmerdale. I treasure the years I was here before.

“Sadie King is a character that I really loved playing. The cast and crew are absolutely brilliant and I am so grateful for the chance to return to the show, it’s absolutely amazing.”

Why is Sadie returning? (Credit: ITV)

Sadie King’s dramatic Emmerdale history explained

Sadie may only have spent two years in the village, but she packed in enough drama for a lifetime.

After arriving alongside the King family, Sadie soon clashed with husband Jimmy when he realised she had secretly been taking contraception because she didn’t want children. Their marriage collapsed and Sadie wasted little time moving on.

She embarked on an affair with Robert Sugden and also started sleeping with Cain Dingle, even paying him to seduce Charity so she wouldn’t marry Tom King.

Of course, things spiralled from there. Charity eventually exposed Sadie’s scheming and the Kings were left in chaos.

Sadie later manipulated her way back into Tom King Snr’s good books after helping him secure Home Farm. But she then began another affair, this time with Matthew King.

When Jimmy exposed the relationship, Tom forced Matthew to choose between the family business and Sadie. In the end, Matthew chose the business.

Sadie was taken hostage by Cain, but it was all faked (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

How Sadie left Emmerdale

Eventually Sadie reunited with Matthew, but more scheming soon followed.

She hired Cain to sabotage the Kings’ River development show home, which led to a devastating explosion that killed Dawn Woods and two others.

After Matthew dumped her, Sadie plotted one final revenge plan with Cain. The pair staged a fake kidnapping involving Tom King, with Sadie pretending to be a hostage as part of the scam.

But Cain had his own agenda.

After appearing to shoot Sadie as part of the con, the pair planned to flee together with the ransom money. Instead, Cain double-crossed her and disappeared with the cash himself, leaving Sadie with absolutely nothing.

So with Sadie now returning to the village after all these years, Cain could have plenty to worry about.

Fans think Graham and Sadie could be working together (Credit: ITV)

Is Sadie working with Graham Foster?

Fans have already been convinced for weeks that Sadie could secretly be linked to Graham Foster’s mystery plot involving Kim Tate.

Now that Sadie’s comeback has been confirmed, those theories are only growing louder.

“Sadie is in cahoots with Graham to kill Kim cos she wants Home Farm,” one fan predicted on social media, while plenty of others agreed with the theory.

If they’re right, Kim might not be the only person in danger when Sadie storms back into the Dales…

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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