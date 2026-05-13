Coronation Street spoilers confirm Megan bail twist ahead of ‘long-awaited’ court scenes

Coronation Street fans saw Megan Walsh finally charged in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, May 13) after Will reported her to the police over grooming allegations.

But despite what looked like a breakthrough in the case, new spoilers have revealed there’s another major setback ahead before Megan potentially faces justice.

Her planned Paris getaway was stopped in its tracks as police questioned her once again over her relationship with Will. However, Megan continued to deny any inappropriate behaviour and insisted she had done nothing wrong.

Megan’s Paris trip was put on hold (Credit: ITV)

Megan charged by police in Coronation Street

Tonight’s episode saw Megan preparing to jet off to Paris using the £2k Will had given her before officers arrived to take her in for questioning.

At the station, DS Connor-Swain again asked Megan whether she had ever had a sexual relationship with Will. Megan strongly denied the claims and became increasingly frustrated by the investigation, insisting she had always acted professionally with her students.

She also complained that the police questioning was now causing her to miss her flight.

Things then took another dramatic turn when Lisa revealed that Will Driscoll had personally gone to the police. He claimed he and Megan had been in a relationship and had slept together. He also told officers about the £2k stolen from the Rovers’ safe, which he said he had given to Megan, as well as details of their planned Paris trip.

A devastated Megan broke down as she denied knowing anything about the missing money. She also insisted she had only booked a ticket for herself because she wanted to get away alone.

Meanwhile, back at home, Will admitted to Ben that he regretted reporting Megan because he still believed he loved her and thought they could have had a future together. But Ben then dropped another bombshell by revealing Megan had only booked one ticket to Paris.

At the police station, DS Connor-Swain later confirmed Megan would be charged over the grooming allegations.

It’s not the news the Driscolls want to hear (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal another setback in Megan case

Despite the charge, Coronation Street spoilers have now confirmed that Megan won’t immediately face justice.

Next week, Will is left overwhelmed when Megan is released on bail, with tensions inside the Driscoll family continuing to explode.

Maggie attempts to keep the peace and hold the family together after Megan’s release, but things quickly spiral during a family lunch. Ben eventually loses patience and decides to tell Ollie and Will the truth, leaving Maggie horrified.

Will also admits he’s struggling knowing Megan is back out in the community. Ben later tries to distract the family by planning a holiday, but the ongoing drama continues to overshadow everything.

Elsewhere, fears grow for Will after Ben realises he has skipped his PE exam and disappeared. Bethany later finds him in the precinct and attempts to comfort him by opening up about her own experiences.

But the situation takes another upsetting turn when Bethany gently touches his hand and Will reacts badly, accusing her of touching him up.

Court scenes could be ahead for Megan

While Megan’s future remains uncertain, long-awaited court scenes do appear to be on the cards.

Several Coronation Street stars have reportedly been spotted filming court scenes, sparking speculation that Megan could be heading for a huge legal showdown over the allegations involving Will.

Nothing has officially been confirmed yet, but fans believe Megan could finally be forced to face justice as the storyline continues to unfold.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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