Coronation Street spoilers tease Megan’s ‘nearing comeuppance’ as Will’s Paris exit plot falls through: ‘This won’t end well’

Tonight’s Coronation Street (Monday, May 11) saw Megan and Will finally put their secret plan into motion as they prepared to flee Weatherfield together. While Will told his family he was heading to Scotland to stay with his mum, the truth was far more shocking as he and Megan secretly plotted a romantic escape abroad.

But upcoming Corrie spoilers have now confirmed that the pair’s dream getaway is doomed before it even properly begins.

Will booked his flight (Credit: ITV)

Megan and Will’s Paris escape

Chaos erupted in the Rovers tonight after Ben and Eva discovered the pub safe had been left open and £2,000 was missing. The couple immediately started trying to work out who had taken the money, with suspicion quickly falling on Sean after tensions between him and Ben the day before.

Sean insisted he would never steal from the pub after two decades of loyalty. But while Sean fought to clear his name, the real culprit managed to stay one step ahead.

Eva later questioned Will over the missing cash, but he denied any involvement and even emptied his bag to prove he wasn’t hiding the money. Unknown to everyone else though, Will had already secretly passed the stolen cash to Megan so they could fund their new life together in Paris.

Not long after, Will packed up his things and said an emotional goodbye to his family, who still believed he was heading north to Scotland. But during the journey to the station with Tim, Will quietly used his phone to book flights abroad as he prepared to leave Weatherfield behind with Megan before the truth came out.

Tim’s talk changes things for Will (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Will returns as Megan faces questions

However, it looks like Megan Walsh’s carefully planned escape could soon come crashing down as Coronation Street spoilers reveal Will has a major change of heart.

The drama begins when Tim receives a notification confirming that the Glasgow train has been cancelled. Instead of rethinking his plans, Will oddly insists they still head to the station, leaving Tim increasingly convinced something isn’t adding up. This idea won’t end well for Will though.

At the same time, Ollie spots the cancellation too and desperately tries to get hold of Will. Back at the Rovers, panic grows when Ben realises Will’s passport has disappeared. Fearing Will is about to flee abroad with Megan, Ben urges Steve to contact Tim and make sure he keeps a close eye on him.

As emotions run high, Tim opens up about his own past with Tricia and admits he now recognises that what happened between them when he was just 14 was abuse. Hoping Will will finally understand the situation he’s in, Tim encourages him to see through Megan’s manipulation once and for all.

Will’s change of heart

In a huge twist, Will eventually decides he no longer wants to leave with Megan and later confesses that reporting her was incredibly difficult because he genuinely cared about her.

Meanwhile, Megan comes under increasing pressure as Lisa questions her over Will’s claims about their sexual relationship as well as the missing £2,000 from the Rovers. Megan denies any wrongdoing, but with suspicions mounting over her planned escape to France, it seems the walls could finally be closing in on her. It seems she’s finally nearing her comeuppance.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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