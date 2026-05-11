Nicola Adams’ ‘feeling hurt’ after new flame Christine McGuinness pictured snogging another woman

Nicola Adams has reportedly been left “feeling hurt” after new flame Christine McGuinness was spotted kissing another woman.

Christine and Nicola have been linked romantically in recent weeks. However, is there already trouble in paradise?

Christine has been spotted with a new woman (Credit: Cover Images)

Nicola Adams and Christine McGuinness spark dating rumours

Last week, rumours were rife that Nicola and Christine were dating.

The duo were spotted at the DIVA Awards looking very much “like a couple,” according to an insider.

According to an attendee, the couple were joined at the hip during the event.

Days later, Nicola hinted at the romance by uploading a video to her Instagram where she confessed she was “crazy” about an unnamed woman.

In the video, Nicola, with her eyes closed, bopping her head to KayArchonn and where.t.at’s song ‘She Goes By’.

“Them: ‘You’re not that crazy about that woman,” she wrote in the video.

In the caption, she wrote: “Who me [laughing emoji] #wlw.”

Nicola is ‘hurt’ by Christine’s kiss (Credit: Cover Images)

Nicola Adams ‘hurt’ after Christine spotted kissing new woman

However, over the weekend, pictures emerged of Christine sharing a kiss with DJ Roxxxan.

They were spotted sharing a snog in the front seat of Christine’s Land Rover Defender.

Not long after the pictures emerged, Nicola shared a picture of herself posing in front of a mirror. Trey Songz track Mr Steal Your Girl played in the background.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed Nicola’s snaps are all a ploy to keep Christine interested.

“Nicola’s thirsty selfies she’s posting aren’t accidental – she knows Christine thinks she’s sexy and she likes seeing that side of her so she’s trying to keep herself firmly on her radar,” they claimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Adams OBE (@nicolaadams)

‘She’s trying to keep herself firmly on her radar’

Continuing, the source said: “Nicola has been left feeling a little hurt after seeing the photos. She thought this was turning into something meaningful, and that’s why the photos caught her off guard so much. She isn’t somebody who casually lets people into her life so when she connects with someone, she becomes completely invested and loyal to them from the start. That’s just who she is and always has been.

“Christine has been very honest from the start that she doesn’t want to label anything or put pressure on it right now and that she’s just going to be enjoying herself and having fun. She’s only just publicly come out and Nicola understands that everything is new and exciting for her – so she is having to put her feelings to one side and play it cool if she wants to keep Christine interested.”

The source continued, adding that Nicola is “trying to accept that mindset” but it’s “difficult” as she is the “complete opposite emotionally”. The source then added that Nicola likes “certainty, commitment and knowing where she stands with somebody.”

ED! has contacted Nicola’s representatives for comment.

Read more: ‘My celibacy is over!’ Christine McGuinness reveals new romance and makes huge decision on marriage and more kids

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