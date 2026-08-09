James and Ola Jordan break their silence on split as they reveal he’s moved out of family home

James Jordan and his wife, Ola Jordan, have spoken out about their separation, admitting they are facing one of the hardest periods of their lives.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professionals said they are taking time apart after 26 years together. James has moved out of the family home, while the couple remains focused on co-parenting their daughter Ella.

Their personal update followed a statement from their manager, Vickie White, who said the pair had begun a trial separation some time ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Jordan (@jamesjordan1978)

James and Ola Jordan share separation statement

Addressing their relationship in a joint social media post, James and Ola said: “At the moment we’re taking some time apart as we work through very difficult personal challenges. (James) moved out of the family home some time ago. This has been an incredibly painful and emotional journey for us both, and it certainly wasn’t an easy decision.”

They explained that they wanted to address the situation directly after receiving messages from people concerned about them.

The couple also made clear that Ella, who was born in 2020, remains their priority. They said: “We are committed to co-parenting her with all the love, care and stability she deserves.”

James opens up about his mental health

In a separate section of the statement, James revealed that he has been struggling with his mental health.

He wrote: “I’ve been struggling more than I’ve let people see and I’m taking the time I need to focus on getting myself into a healthier place, both for myself and for Ella.”

Ola and James have split (Credit: Shutterstock)

James then added: “Neither of us is in a good place right now. We’re both doing our best to navigate one of the hardest chapters of our lives and we ask that people remember there are real people and real emotions behind every headline, every comment and every post.”

The pair said they do not yet know what the future holds and are handling the situation one day at a time. They asked for kindness, empathy and privacy while they work through matters as a family.

Supportive messages followed the announcement. “Huge love to you both. Stay strong and hope calmer days ahead for you all,” Zoe Ball said.

“Sending love and strength to you both,” Jake Quickenden wrote. “So much love to you and Ola! And of course Ella,” Dani Harmer added.

James and Ola’s life after Strictly

James and Ola began dating in 1999 and later became familiar faces to Strictly viewers when they joined the dance show in 2006.

Ola won the Glitterball Trophy with Chris Hollins in 2009. James left Strictly in 2013, with Ola following in 2015.

They subsequently appeared together on programmes including All Star Mr & Mrs, Through The Keyhole, Celebrity Coach Trip and Dancing On Wheels.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up grows as Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb announced as 12th celebrity

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