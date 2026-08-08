Ola and James Jordan have split as the news was confirmed in a statement released by their manager.

According to reports, the former Strictly Come Dancing professionals began a “trial separation” some time ago.

Before the news of their split broke, footage was reportedly shared by Ola showing James spinning her around as they enjoyed a friend’s wedding over a month ago. Alongside the cheerful clip, Ola wrote: “What an amazing day!”

The moment gave no public indication that an announcement about their marriage was to follow. However, the timing of their trial separation in relation to the wedding has not been disclosed.

Ola and James Jordan have split (Credit: Shutterstock)

Ola and James confirm split

The Sun reported that the couple had separated after 22 years of marriage, with their manager and friend Vickie White confirming the news in a statement.

She said: “It is with great sadness that I can confirm that James and Ola began a trial separation some time ago.

“Their shared priority remains co-parenting their daughter, Ella, and they are committed to putting her wellbeing first.

“They would greatly appreciate your understanding as they navigate this difficult time.”

Ola and James welcomed their daughter Ella in 2020 following IVF treatment.

Ola and James Jordan married in 2003 (Credit: Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Their life before Strictly Come Dancing

The dancers first met at a competition in Blackpool in 1999 and went on to become professional partners. They married in October 2003 and would have celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary this October.

Both joined the professional line-up of Strictly Come Dancing in 2006. Ola lifted the Glitterball Trophy with BBC sports presenter Chris Hollins in 2009.

Read more: Strictly pro Ola Jordan reveals real reason she stepped back from BBC show

James later left the programme before Ola stepped down in 2015. They continued working together after their time on Strictly, including launching the fitness programme Dance Shred.

No further details about the separation have been confirmed. Their statement made clear that Ella’s wellbeing remains their priority as they work out what comes next for the family.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.