Ola Jordan has reacted to the latest news reports of a pro dancer cull at Strictly Come Dancing and revealed why she really left the BBC ballroom show.

Ola, 43, appeared on the BBC dance show between 2006 and 2015. She won the Glitterball Trophy in 2009 with partner Chris Hollins.

Speaking in a recent interview with Mecca Bingo, the former professional dancer backed the cull.

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She said the series needs “fresh blood”. Ola also warned that some professionals looked “a bit bored” last year – and revealed the reason that she hung up her BBC dancing shoes.

Ola Jordan won the show before stepping down (Credit: Channel 5)

Strictly pro Ola Jordan backs cull news

Asked if she agreed with the BBC’s apparent decision to axe a number of pros – including Karen Hauer and Gorka Marquez – Ola declared: “Yes, I do. I think about half should go.”

She also added: “Bringing someone like Alexis Warr into the show last year was amazing. Some of the lifts she did, I couldn’t do, and you’ve got to be honest with yourself. It just shows that bringing fresh blood into the show freshens things up. There are so many amazing dancers out there, and they should be bringing more in.

“Some professionals looked a bit bored last year. They’re not really bringing much to the table anymore.”

If Ola had her way, the Strictly judging panel would look very different (Credit: BBC)

Why Ola left the series

Ola also revealed the real reason she decided to leave the show. “When I did my 10 years, there was a point where I thought, I’ve done enough. Otherwise, you’re just there for the sake of being there.”

She explained: “At the beginning, there’s excitement and drive; you work really hard. But after ten years, you think, I’ve done it all. I’ve won. I’ve had different partners. What else can I bring?”

She added: “Some of them feel like that but are scared to leave because life after the show is very different. But as an audience, you can see when people are over it.”

Karen Hauer is the show’s longest-serving – and oldest – female pro, and the latest Strictly news suggests she’s been axed (Credit: BBC)

When it comes to the 2026 series, the ex-Strictly pro reckons the show needs more than just new dancers and hosts, though.

“I’d change some judges, not all of them. Then I’d change the format slightly, especially the voting. Maybe go back to Saturday-night-only results. I’d definitely make changes,” she said.

Read more: Strictly pro launches shock attack on fan-favourite Vito Coppola

So what changes would you make to Strictly as pro dancer cull news rages? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.