Dwayne Johnson has revealed he feared he could have cancer after finding a lump in one of his testicles earlier this year.

The 54-year-old actor and former wrestling star said he discovered the painful mass on his left testicle while showering, just days before he was due to appear at a promotional event for the new Jumanji film in April.

Speaking to Esquire, Johnson said he phoned his doctor two days later but chose not to tell his wife of seven years, Lauren Hashian, at that stage.

He said he did not want to alarm her before he knew whether there was anything serious to worry about.

The Rock has opened up about a health scare he endured (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

Dwayne Johnson feared the worst after finding lump

According to Johnson, his doctor told him the issue could be testicular cancer, although it was more likely to be epididymitis, an inflammation of the tube behind the testicle that stores and carries sperm.

The star said his doctor told him to get an ultrasound as quickly as possible.

That left him attending the Jumanji event while privately worrying he might have cancer.

Johnson said he had to carry on for 24 hours without knowing the outcome, while still appearing on stage, joking and making speeches.

He later said he is fine, but admitted the wait was frightening and the lump was very painful.

He said: “I didn’t want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about.”

Dwayne added: “By the way: I’m fine. But I didn’t know that then, and the thing was really painful.”

Dwayne Johnson also spoke about marriage struggles with Lauren Hashian

Johnson also opened up about a difficult spell in his marriage to Hashian while filming the live-action version of Moana in Atlanta and Hawaii in 2024.

At the time, Hashian was at home in Los Angeles with their two daughters, which he said created tension between them.

Dwayne Johnson was recently promoting the new Jumanji film whilst waiting for a verdict on potential cancer symptom (Credit: SirioPx / SplashNews.com)

Johnson said they were going through personal issues but remained focused on coming through the situation stronger together.

He described the emotional strain of waking up each day knowing the problem still had to be faced, even as he went to set to play Maui, a character he described as full of joy and confidence.

He said every day felt messy during that period.

Johnson added that he and Hashian eventually spoke to someone they trust and worked through their problems.

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