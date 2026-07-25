Casualty 40th anniversary double bill sees our favourites in ‘life and death’ major incident

Casualty is pulling out all the stops for its 40th anniversary, and the BBC has finally given fans a first glimpse at the explosive double-bill. Judging by the dramatic trailer, viewers are in for one of the show’s biggest and most emotional stories yet.

Back in 1986, the much-loved medical drama first arrived on our screens, introducing unforgettable characters including Charlie Fairhead, Lisa ‘Duffy’ Duffin, Barbara ‘Baz’ Wilder and Megan Roach (RIP Brenda Fricker).

Now, four decades on, the BBC is marking the milestone in style with a special event episode that promises to deliver everything loyal fans have come to expect.

The two-part anniversary special airs on Saturday, September 05, 2026 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Here’s everything we know so far.

The Casualty 40th anniversary double bill will pack a punch (Credit: BBC One)

Casualty celebrates its 40th anniversary with a double bill

Casualty is the world’s longest-running medical drama and has been a fixture on our screens for 40 years. Over that time, the series has become known for its powerful stories, memorable characters and ambitious episodes — and its milestone celebration looks set to continue that tradition.

To celebrate four decades on the Beeb, the broadcaster is delivering a major anniversary double-bill. Long-time viewers will know the drama has always marked its landmark birthdays with special episodes. For the 30th anniversary in 2016, the feature-length 100-minute episode – entitled Too Old For This Shift – followed Charlie Fairhead’s 30 years in the NHS as a devastating drone crash struck an air ambulance.

Meanwhile, the 35th anniversary in 2021 opened with a feature-length special exploring the harrowing realities of the COVID-19 pandemic for emergency staff, while also welcoming back several familiar faces.

Olly Rix’s Flynn is front and centre of the 40th anniversary of Casualty (Credit: BBC One)

What happens in the special episode?

The anniversary event centres on a “high-stakes major incident that throws Holby into chaos”. According to the BBC, “lives hang in the balance” as the ED team are pushed to breaking point in a tense and emotionally charged story. The trailer teases a huge explosion before red alerts flash across the county of Wyvern, with multiple casualties flooding into the emergency department.

The special double-bill brings together many of the show’s best-loved characters. The episode stars:

William Beck as Dylan.

Elinor Lawless as Stevie.

Olly Rix as Flynn.

Melanie Hill as Siobhan McKenzie.

Barney Walsh as Cam Mickelthwaite.

Neet Mohan as Rash Masum.

Charles Venn as J acob Masters.

Sammy Dobson as Nicole Piper.

Kirsty Mitchell as Faith Cadogan.

Di Botcher as Jan Jenning.

Anna Chell as Jodie Whyte.

Sarah Seggari as Rida Amaan.

Michael Stevenson as Iain Dean.

Milo Clarke as Theodore ‘Teddy’ Gowan.

Naomi Wakszlak as Indie Jankowski.

Aron Julus as Matty Linlaker.

The BBC teased: “As the fallout continues, a major rescue operation unfolds, forcing impossible life-or-death decisions and testing the courage, resilience and leadership of those at the heart of the hospital. As Dylan battles personal tragedy while leading his team through their darkest hour, Stevie and Flynn find themselves fighting for survival in a race against time.”

The broadcaster has also confirmed the anniversary episodes will “signal an exciting new chapter” for the long-running medical drama, giving fans even more to look forward to as Casualty celebrates its landmark birthday.

When is Casualty back?

Casualty is taking a hiatus until September.

The two-part anniversary special airs on Saturday, September 05, 2026 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

Read more: The 15 best BBC dramas to stream on BBC iPlayer right now

Casualty is available now on BBC iPlayer. The two-part anniversary special airs on Saturday, September 05, 2026 on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.