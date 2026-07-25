Victoria Beckham blatantly snubs Brooklyn Beckham in latest gushing family update

Victoria Beckham wished her father-in-law, Ted Beckham, a happy birthday with a group family photo without Brooklyn in it.

Even though her eldest son did not appear in the family snap, Victoria and husband David posed with their parents. Their three other children, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, also featured.

Spice Girl Victoria shared group family photo without Brooklyn (Credit: Instagram Story)

Victoria Beckham snubs son Brooklyn in latest family post

Victoria captioned the post on her Instagram Story: “Happy birthday!!!! @tedbeckham we love you.”

According to reports, the image came from a family trip to St Tropez in August last year, which Brooklyn did not attend.

Brooklyn’s absence stood out because the family has included him in some social media posts since January.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn publicly criticised his family in a six-page statement.

In it, he said he accused relatives of trying to “ruin” his relationship with wife Nicola. Brooklyn also said he claimed his mum Victoria had “hijacking” his wedding dance with Nicola.

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding dance claims: timeline Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz married in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. April 2022: Wedding coverage prompted reports of tension around the event.

2022 to 2023: Media reports linked the fallout to dress stories, family dynamics and the reception.

Later reports said Brooklyn claimed Victoria Beckham interrupted a dance with Nicola at the wedding.

David and Victoria Beckham have not publicly set out a detailed response to those specific claims.

Public discussion of the family relationship has continued through interviews, social media posts and tabloid reports.

David and Victoria have not directly addressed those comments in public.

ED! has contacted Victoria’s reps for comment.

‘Cruz is putting Brooklyn to shame’

In other Beckham news, Brooklyn’s younger Cruz, who is currently pursuing a music career with his band, Cruz Beckham & The Breakers, has reportedly put him “to shame”.

A Beckham pal allegedly told The Sun: “Cruz’s gigs are going really well at the moment. He’s always in the studio practising, looking for the next best opportunity and he really does have a passion for music.”

The insider added: “He might not end up a global star but he’s going to go really far.”

The same source drew a sharp contrast with Brooklyn after he tried several ventures over the years that haven’t always stuck. Most recently, Brooklyn focused on social media and his hot sauce brand, Cloud23, which he launched in 2024.

The source said: “Cruz is set on pursuing his music and has no intention of flitting between career paths and treating them as hobbies unlike some. While they’re both nepo-babies Cruz is putting Brooklyn to shame as he coasts by – at least Cruz is actually grafting.”

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