The Morning Show ending confirmed as final fifth season, huge cast revealed

The Morning Show is officially heading toward its final chapter with season 5.

Apple TV has confirmed that the already renewed fifth season of the newsroom drama will be the last. The final run will likely arrive on screens in 2027.

The series stars and is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who have both marked the announcement with statements about bringing the show to a close.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston reunite as Bradley and Alex (Credit: Apple TV)

The Morning Show season 5 will be the end

The fifth season was renewed in September 2025, before season four had premiered. Apple TV has now made clear that season five will serve as the drama’s final outing.

Aniston said in a statement that knowing the show was ending gave the team the chance to shape the conclusion with purpose and give the characters the send-off they deserved. She also thanked Apple for supporting the show’s vision and reflected on the cast and crew becoming a close-knit team.

Witherspoon also looked back on the nine years she has spent producing and acting in The Morning Show. In her statement, she described the series as being about more than a newsroom, pointing to its focus on journalism, press freedom and the people working to protect the fourth estate.

Who is returning for The Morning Show final season?

Alongside Witherspoon and Aniston returning as Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy, several major cast members are set to return for the last season.

Karen Pittman, Billy Crudup, Nicole Beharie, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell and Jon Hamm are all listed among the returning names.

And the farewell season is adding plenty of new star power too.

Jeff Daniels, Jesse Williams, Renee Rapp, Sean Hayes and Lizzy Caplan are all joining the cast for the final run.

Plot details for the concluding season have not been set out in Apple’s announcement. But the confirmation means the next batch of episodes will be the show’s last.

The Morning Show season 5 will likely air in 2027 on Apple TV.