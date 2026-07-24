Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Details Revealed: Chilling Warning to Savannah Guthrie Exposed

Disturbing new details have surfaced regarding the initial ransom note sent following the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

According to published reports outlining the contents of the message, the alleged abductors targeted the television journalist directly, warning that her mother’s life depended entirely on her immediate cooperation.

What Did the Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Say?

The primary ransom message, sent to media tip lines shortly after Nancy vanished from her Tucson, Arizona, home in early February, reportedly began with a stark line: “Hello Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy.”

The message stated that the elderly woman was uninjured at the time, but made it clear that her fate rested in the hands of the high-profile news anchor.

Bitcoin Demands and Crime Scene Proof

The initial message outlined strict deadlines and massive cryptocurrency payment demands:

Initial demand: $4 million in Bitcoin.

Escalated demand: $6 million if the initial deadline passed without payment.

The warning: The sender explicitly cautioned against involving law enforcement or attempting to negotiate, warning the family not to “play games”.

To prove authenticity, the sender included details about the Guthrie crime scene that had not been released to the public. The note correctly referenced an Apple Watch with a white band left on the floor near Nancy’s bed, as well as a damaged exterior floodlight on the back porch.

Nancy Guthrie Note in Full

“Hello Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy. She is safe, but scared. She will be held for ransom and once payment is received will be released unharmed. We will be holding her for a maximum of seven days.

Your mother is aware of this. And her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out. There will be no negotiation. Do not play games. Law enforcement will not be able to help you.”

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February (Credit: Pima Country Sheriff’s Department)

A Tragic Second Message

Days after the first communication, a second message was transmitted from the same IP address.

Unlike the initial contact, this message made no financial demands. Instead, the senders claimed Nancy had suffered a fatal medical emergency shortly after being taken, citing her advanced age and physical condition. The authors offered an apology, claiming her body had been left “in nature”.

Are the Ransom Notes Legitimate?

While federal authorities and local law enforcement have received multiple fake extortion attempts since Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance – including fake text messages that resulted in federal charges against a California man – investigators are continuing to analyze the digital origins of the primary communications. While the FBI has not publicly issued a formal absolute verification on all notes received, Savannah Guthrie previously stated in an interview that she and her family believe the initial two messages containing undisclosed crime scene details were genuine.

The Ongoing Investigation and Reward Information

Savannah Guthrie and her family have released emotional public pleas urging anyone with information to step forward.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI continue to actively investigate the case as a kidnapping. Authorities maintain an active reward, while the Guthrie family has offered an additional $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy’s location.